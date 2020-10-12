Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ITC Secure : Launches Next-Generation MDR Service Built on Microsoft Security Stack

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 04:07am EDT

ITC Secure combines expertise of world-class security team with Microsoft’s best in class technology to deliver preventative protection, post-breach detection, automation and response

ITC Secure (ITC), the leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) and Silver Microsoft Partner, announced the launch of a new Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, providing businesses with a complete security solution with 24/7 access to a team of highly-skilled security experts who proactively hunt, detect and contain cyber threats.

“As enterprises realise it’s not a question of if but when a cyber attack will take place, many businesses are re-evaluating their security operations and turning to MDR solutions to secure their sensitive data assets and gain the visibility and support needed to defend against ever-evolving threats,” said Arno Robbertse, Chief Executive, ITC Secure.

In addition to addressing current industry trends driven by mandates to comply with regulatory and data protection laws, sophisticated attacks and budget constraints, the new MDR service will support businesses through their cloud digital transformation initiatives, focussing on a more proactive approach to security, with a faster-to-deploy solution, as more enterprises migrate to perimeter-less security.

“Security is so important to us and our clients, even more so now given the increasingly digital nature of how we work. Moving to an MDR service with our long term security partner ITC will help us step up to the next level of protection in this ever challenging area, and I’m really excited to see the results start to bear fruit for us,” said Orlando Milford, CIO, Oxera Consulting LLP.

The launch is the next phase of the journey as ITC continues to enhance its portfolio of services based on the Microsoft security stack, with the MDR service expanding on ITC’s existing managed Sentinel SIEM service.

Delivered and managed from ITC’s London-based, Security Operations Centre, the new service leverages Microsoft’s Defender for Endpoint (previously known as Defender Advanced Threat Protection) and the cloud-native SIEM tool, Azure Sentinel.

ITC’s MDR service includes:

  • 24x7x365 SOC management, detection and response
  • Security recommendations and advice
  • Empower in-house teams
  • Seamless integration across Microsoft security portfolio and ITSM tools

ITC will be hosting an exclusive webinar on Wednesday 21st October at 3pm to discuss the new service, featuring guest speakers from Microsoft and Oxera Consulting LLP – register here.

For more information about ITC Secure’s MDR service, please visit here.

###

About ITC Secure:

ITC, backed by C5 Capital, is a full-service cyber security solutions provider founded in 1995 and headquartered in London.

At the heart of ITC’s cyber services is a 24-hour manned Security Operations Centre. From this centre of excellence, ITC’s teams deliver high quality managed security services to help organisations manage the growing complexity of cyber threats and securely support their digital transformation. ITC’s cyber advisors support customers from our London and Washington DC offices, driving cyber security change inside organisations and helping them make the right security investment choices. ITC has over two decades of experience delivering cyber security solutions to organisations in over 180 countries.

ITC is making the digital world a safer place to do business.

Website: itcsecure.com / LinkedIn: ITC Secure / Twitter: @ITC_secure


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:21aXP POWER LTD : - Dividend Date Correction
PR
04:20aKCA Deutag secures $150m of land drilling contracts in Oman; spuds first well in Kuwait
PU
04:20aMYANMAR : Now exporting honey to the European Union
PU
04:20aSCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Transactions in co...
PU
04:20aSCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
PU
04:20aEURO AREA SECURITIES ISSUES STATISTICS : August 2020
PU
04:20aAggregate Cyprus banking sector data (non-performing loans data) with reference date 31 May 2020
PU
04:20aAnnouncement of auction Reopening of Federal Treasury notes
PU
04:20aOCT. 12, 2020TSE CANCELLATION OF DESIGNATION OF SECURITIES UNDER SUPERVISION (CONFIRMATION) : SAXA Holdings,Inc.
PU
04:20aALL THE BEST PRIME DAY DYSON, ROOMBA, SHARK, ROBOT VACUUM DEALS (2020) : Top Early Vacuum Cleaner Savings Revealed by Deal Stripe
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks scale five-week highs on China's post-holiday surge
2COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : COOPER ENERGY : to be carbon neutral in 2020 12 October 2020
3MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron CEO Bruno Cathomen to step down in mid-2021
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER AG : From Sell to buy Rating by Goldman Sachs
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Gets $486 Million From US Government to Fund Covid-19 Research

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group