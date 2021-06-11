Log in
ITC at the European Development Days 2021

06/11/2021 | 04:10am EDT
The Green Deal for a Sustainable Future is being explored at this year's European Development Days, which take place virtually on 15-16 June. This annual event brings development practitioners around the world to debate specific themes since 2006.

The International Trade Centre (ITC) is taking part to share its research insights, expand its network and explain its tools to enable small firms to be at the heart of a green recovery.

The European Development Days theme provides room to address sustainable and inclusive pandemic recovery measures as well as longer-term policies for the green transition.

This aligns with ITC's strategic direction. Circularity, biodiversity and climate change are the three themes of ITC's GreenToCompete initiative to support small businesses, so that they seize business opportunities of the green transition.

Highlights
Plenary session: Tuesday, 15 June, 10:35 am CEST

Fast Forward: New Business Models for a Green and Circular Recovery

ITC and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)

New business patterns, sustainable recovery plans and the circular economy are at the heart of discussion, featuring:

  • Marjeta Jäger, Deputy Director-General, International Partnership Directorate, European Commission
  • Inger Andersen, Executive Director, UNEP
  • Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director, ITC
  • Carin Jämtin, Director-General, Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency
  • Rosette Muhoza, Founder, My Green Home, Rwanda (a business built on recycling plastic waste, and member of ITC's Ye! Community of young entrepreneurs)
  • Daniel Villamar, European Development Days Young Leader on Green and Circular Economy, Ecuador

Live interview: Tuesday, 15 June, 17:10-17:20

European Development Days speaks to ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton and GreenToCompete coordinator Annegret Brauss on how ITC supports small businesses to adopt green business practices and reach new markets.

Global Village: 15-16 June

This virtual exhibition includes a stand by United Nations organizations, including ITC. Look also for the ITC space: 'International Trade Centre (ITC): Small businesses go green to compete'.

To take part, please register for the European Development Days at https://eudevdays.eu/community/

For more information on ITC at the European Development Days, please contact neuhaus@intracen.org.

Disclaimer

ITC - International Trade Centre published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 08:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
