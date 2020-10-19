Log in
ITC2 Announces the Appointment of IT Industry Leader, Carol Kelly, to Vice President of Operations and Service Delivery

10/19/2020 | 12:03pm EDT

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Information Technology Consulting Company™, Inc. (ITC2), an industry leader in Digital Optimization™ and Digital Risk Management™ Practices, is pleased to announce the appointment of Carol Kelly as the company's Vice President of Operations and Service Delivery. Ms. Kelly brings to the position over 25 years' experience in Telecom Operations and Service Delivery.

Ms. Kelly comes to ITC2 from Advocate Networks, where she served as Director of Partner Services for sixteen years. Previous to being promoted to Director, Ms. Kelly served in various leadership roles, including Director of Cloud & Connectivity Solutions and Channel Support. Before Advocate, Carol held different leadership positions at Qwest Communications (now Lumen).

"I am extremely excited to be working with such a mature leadership team with such a depth of expertise and experience in Telecom Management and Information Technology Advisory Services. The combined experience of the Executive Partner team is well over 300 years in multiple industries and platforms used to service the ITC2 Client Base. I am excited to be a contributor to improving the client experience while driving accelerated growth in the key vertical markets ITC2 services."

"On behalf of myself and the Board of Directors, we are delighted to have Carol join the ITC2 team as our next Vice President of Operations and Service Delivery," says Michael Fisher, President. "This will position ITC2 to improve its ability to service its clients now and in the future, as emerging technologies change the way clients reach the world through digital technologies."

About ITC2

ITC2 connects clients to the world, securely, through Digital Optimization™. Founded in 2006, ITC2 began supplying network engineers to Cisco Systems Advance Service teams worldwide. In 2013, ITC2 introduced new portfolio offerings including Global Network & Voice Procurement, Implementation, and Project Management and in 2018 added Telecom Expense Management, Network Managed Services, and Software Platforms Development.

ITC2 is a Gartner recognized Minority Business Enterprise Supplier with a 94% customer satisfaction rating from Dunn & Bradstreet, a requirement to do business with Federal, State, County, and City Governments.

ITC2: YOUR EXPERTS IN DIGITAL OPTIMIZATION™

For more information, call (404) 507-2105, visit ITC2.net, follow us on Facebook (@DigitalOptimizationSolutions), LinkedIn (@ITC2), YouTube (@ITC2), and Twitter (@ITCtwo).

Media Contact:

Crystal Vick | crystal.vick@itc2.net | 770-369-9188

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itc2-announces-the-appointment-of-it-industry-leader-carol-kelly-to-vice-president-of-operations-and-service-delivery-301154933.html

SOURCE ITC2 (Information Technology Consulting Co.®)

© PRNewswire 2020

