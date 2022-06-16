ITFC disbursing new financing to Egypt, ready to provide more -CEO

CAIRO, June 16 (Reuters) - The Islamic Trade Finance
Corporation (ITFC) has begun dispersing a $3 billion credit
facility extension with Egypt to finance food and energy imports
and stands ready to provide more support in the future, the
group's CEO said on Thursday.
With wheat prices driven higher by Russia's invasion of
Ukraine, the amount of the financing Egypt spends on food
security was expected to rise to about the same share as
spending on energy, Sonbol said in an interview in Cairo.
The Saudi-based ITFC has provided some $14 billion to Egypt
under five framework agreements since 2008. This month it signed
an extension of the latest agreement, doubling its value to $6
billion.
In recent months rising global commodity prices and the
flight of billions in portfolio investments have piled financial
pressure on Egypt, one of the world's top wheat importers.
Sonbol said many countries were looking for support.
"We've had really a huge list of demands coming," he said,
speaking on the sidelines of a banking conference. "It looks
like we are seeing a lot of demand for the remainder of the year
and also in 2023."
Those included a request for funding food supplies from
Tunisia under consideration by the ITFC, Sonbol said.
The corporation is also preparing a programme that should be
launched this year to help former Soviet republics of the
Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) weather economic
headwinds, Sonbol said, without giving further details.
Western sanctions against Russia had created some initial
uncertainty but were not affecting ITFC programmes, he said.
The corporation wanted to encourage greater self-sufficiency
in countries with large import bills but it felt "very
comfortable" working with Egypt and would be ready to provide
more financing once the current facility ended.
"As soon as we finish this one we'll sign the next one,"
Sonbol said, adding that it was unclear when that could happen.
"We are here to support."
(Reporting by Aidan Lewis; editing by David Evans)