ITM to Host Virtual Symposium at the ESMO Congress 2021 with Key Neuroendocrine Tumor Experts on September 17, 2021

09/09/2021 | 05:01am EDT
ITM AG, a leading radiopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host a virtual industry satellite symposium titled, “A Global Perspective on the Management of Neuroendocrine Tumors – the Evolving Role of Targeted Radionuclide Diagnostics and Therapy” at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021. The symposium will feature renowned key opinion leaders in the field and will be held on Friday, September 17th, 2021, from 10:30 am - 12:00 pm CEST on channel 3, open to ESMO registered participants.

The speakers are key precision oncology experts and will lead critical discussions addressing the changes within the treatment and diagnosis of neuroendocrine tumors. They will cover a range of topics examining the impact of NET diagnostic paradigms, treatment guidelines, and recent advancements within the clinical studies of Targeted Radionuclide Therapy. In addition to the ongoing COMPETE trial, the new phase III trial COMPOSE, a prospective study in high Grade 2 and Grade 3 gastroenteropancreatic NETs, will be presented. Participants will be able to interact with the speakers in a Q&A session at the end of the event.

Scientific Program and Participating Experts:

  • Welcome & Introduction
    Raj Srirajaskanthan, MD, FRCP King’s College Hospital, London, UK (5 mins)
  • Changes in the Incidence and Prevalence of NETs – Impact of New Diagnostic Paradigms
    Simon Singh, MD, MPH Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Centre, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada (20 mins)
  • The Evolution of Guidelines for the Treatment of NETs
    Namrata Vijayvergia, MD, FACP Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, U.S. (20 mins)
  • The Role of Targeted Radionuclide Therapy in Clinical Trials
    Grace Kong, MBBS (Hons), FRACP, FAANMS Peter MacCallum Cancer Center, Melbourne, Australia (20 mins)
  • Q&A and Closing Remarks (25 mins)

For further information please visit ITM's ESMO 2021 Symposium website or the official ESMO webpage.

- End -

About ITM Isotopen Technologien München AG

ITM, a privately held radiopharmaceutical biotech company founded in 2004, is dedicated to providing the most precise cancer radiotherapeutics and diagnostics to meet the needs of patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM is advancing a broad pipeline combining its superior radioisotopes with targeting molecules to create precision oncology treatments. ITM is leveraging its leadership and nearly two decades of radioisotope expertise combined with its worldwide network to enable nuclear medicine to reach its full potential for helping patients live longer and better. For more information, please visit www.itm.ag.

 

ITM Isotopen Technologien München AG
Executive Board: Steffen Schuster (CEO), Dr. Klaus Maleck (CFO) - Supervisory Board: Udo J Vetter (Chairman) - Registered Office: Garching/Munich
District Court of Munich - Commercial Register 154 944 - Phone: +49 (0)89 329 8986 600 - Fax: +49 (0)89 329 8986 650 - Email: info@itm.ag
Tax Number: 143/100/82466 - VAT Number: DE813228901 - Deutsche Bank Freiburg - IBAN: DE52680700300022816300 - BIC: DEUTDE6F

 


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS