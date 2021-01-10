ITOCHU Announces a Message to the World in 21 Languages Wishing Happiness to People Around the World

ITOCHU Corporation (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo; Yoshihisa Suzuki, President & COO; hereinafter "ITOCHU") is displaying projection mapped images on the wall of its Tokyo Head Office for three days from Saturday, January 9 to Monday, January 11, 2021. (The display is also being livestreamed on YouTube.)

The COVID-19 pandemic that has continued causing distress since last year has not yet slowed. Given this situation, ITOCHU, a company that supports people's everyday lives, is delivering a message to the world in 21 languages, to reflect the year 2021, hoping to express shared wishes for a brighter and more promising new year with as many people as possible around the world.

Outline of the projection mapped display: Time and date: Saturday, January 9 to Monday, January 11, 2021 6PM to 6:40PM (JST) : ITOCHU's original contents (in 21 languages) 6:40PM to 8PM (JST) : Public message on the COVID-19 disaster (in 4 languages) Venue: The images will be projected on the wall on the ITOCHU Garden side (Gaien Icho Namiki side) of ITOCHU’s Tokyo Head Office Livestream URL: Sunday, January 10 - https://youtu.be/dE2jTMoCQfk Monday, January 11 - https://youtu.be/-sNQFeiM0z4

The projection mapped display is being livestreamed on the following websites.

Official YouTube channel

https://youtu.be/ZzcEM2nPAkA

Official photo data URL:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1qY7IM7U1Y71i91bF-Am43FAQWV-dqX8F

