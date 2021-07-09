ITourTranslator Can Translate Videos and Conference

A new translation app has appeared, which can translate phone calls. At the same time, he can also translate the video. When people watch a Youtube video, it can translate the sound in the video into bilingual subtitles in real time. People can also use this APP to translate WhatsApp calls and Facebook calls. When people travel abroad, they can also use it to translate photos and talk to friends abroad. This is a very powerful app.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005505/en/

ITourTranslator can translate phone calls and WhatsApp calls (Photo: Business Wire)

When using iTourTranslator , the caller only need to know the phone number of the recipient, whose phone can be a mobile phone or a landline phone and the receiver, who doesn’t need to download the app, just pick up the phone and answer it. When the caller speaks Spanish, the receiver will hear English and when the receiver answer in English, it will be translated to Spanish. iTourTranslator supports dozens of languages including English, Spanish, German, French, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Arabic, Norwegian, Danish, Finnish, Portuguese, Catalan and Thai. Click the link below for the demo video. https://youtu.be/dyj9cQA3nQ0

People can also use iTourTranslator to translate WhatsApp voice call. The Caller sends a link to his or her friend on social platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Line, Telegram or Wechat. When the receiver clicks the link in WhatsApp, the voice call or video call can be made, and the call will be translated in real time. The receiver does not need to download iTourTranslator, nor need to register it, which is very convenient.

People can also use iTourTranslator to have a meeting, and the voice in the meeting will be translated in real time. The function of the meeting in iTourTranslator is similar to that of Zoom. Considering that many users like to use Zoom or Teams for meetings, iTourTranslator has developed a real-time translation function. When users use software such as Zoom or Teams during a meeting, by turning on the real-time translation function in iTourTranslator app, the speech in the meeting will be translated into bilingual subtitles in real time.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005505/en/