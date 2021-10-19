Log in
IVANS Index Q3 2021 Results Released

10/19/2021 | 10:31am EDT
Nearly all major commercial lines of business experienced quarterly increases in average premium renewal rate

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS® today announced the results for Q3 2021 IVANS Index™, the insurance industry’s premium renewal rate index. This quarter’s results showed premium renewal rate change for all major commercial lines of business remained in positive territory year over year except Workers’ Compensation, which stayed negative. Compared to the prior quarter, Q3 experienced an increase in average premium renewal rate change across all major commercial lines of business except Commercial Auto, which decreased. 

Premium renewal rate change by line of business for Q3 2021 highlights includes:

  • Commercial Auto: Q3 average premium renewal rate averaged 4.32%, a decrease compared to Q2’s average premium renewal rate of 4.51%. The quarter experienced its low in August at 4.06% and ended the quarter with its high of 4.70%.
  • BOP: BOP premium renewal rate increased in Q3 with an average of 5.05% versus 4.59% in Q2. The quarter began with its lowest rate in July at 4.87%, and ended the quarter with its highest rate at 5.18%.
  • General Liability: Third quarter premium renewal rate rose compared to Q2, averaging 4.21% versus 3.95%. Q3 premium renewal rate experienced its low in July at 4.17% and reached its high in September at 4.25%.
  • Commercial Property: Average premium renewal rate change for Commercial Property increased quarter over quarter at 5.77% versus 5.54% in Q2. The quarter premium renewal rate change reached its low of 5.62% in August and experienced its high at the end of the quarter at 5.89%.
  • Umbrella: Q3 premium renewal rate change averaged 4.85%, rising from 4.40% in Q2. Umbrella premium renewal rate change began the quarter with a low of 4.73% and ended with a quarter high of 4.95%.
  • Workers’ Compensation: Workers’ Compensation premium renewal rate change averaged -1.40%, up from Q2 at -1.74%. The quarter premium renewal rate change reached its low of -1.93% in July and ended the quarter at its high of -0.82%. 

“The Q3 results of the IVANS Index continues to show we are operate in a hard market,” said Kathy Hrach, vice president of Product Management, IVANS Insurance. “In fact, Commercial Auto, BOP, General Liability, Umbrella and Workers’ Compensation reached their highest average premium renewal rate of the year in September.” 

Released on a monthly basis, IVANS Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for premium rate renewal change of the most placed commercial lines of business in the insurance industry. Analyzing more than 120 million data transactions, the IVANS Index premium renewal rate change measures the premium difference year over year for a single consistent policy. Inclusive of more than 33,000 agencies and 430 insurers and MGAs, the IVANS Index is reflective of the premium rate change trends being experienced by all agencies and insurers across the U.S. insurance market. IVANS Index is available to agencies and insurers as part of Market Insights at markets.ivansinsurance.com

Download the complete Q3 IVANS Index report here

The IVANS logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S. 

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 33,000 independent insurance agencies and 430 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.


