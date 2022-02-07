IVP Promotes Cack Wilhelm to General Partner

Operator turned investor focuses on cloud and data infrastructure.

IVP, a seasoned, trusted, and understated partner for many of the technology industry’s fastest-growing companies, is pleased to announce the promotion of Cack Wilhelm to General Partner.

“In her three years at IVP, Cack has created immense value for our founders and their teams all while making smart investments for the firm,” said Dennis Phelps, General Partner. “Her operational background and decade of investing experience coupled with her depth of thinking is the perfect addition to our GP bench. She’s a rare female voice in the cloud and data infrastructure space - and our team couldn’t be more proud to work alongside her.”

In the last year, Cack led IVP’s investment in Cribl’s Series C, where she is also a board observer. She also led the firm’s investments in CircleCI’s Series E and Papaya Global’s Series C.

Before IVP, Cack was a Partner at Accomplice and a Principal at Scale Venture Partners, where she worked with companies such as CircleCI, CloudHealth, JFrog, and Treasure Data. Cack began her career at Montgomery & Company and then spent several years in enterprise sales at Oracle and Cloudera.

A former Nike-sponsored professional athlete, Cack qualified for two USA running teams. She earned a B.A. in History from Princeton University, where she was an All-American runner and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About IVP

Institutional Venture Partners (“IVP”) is among the most storied venture firms. An enduring 40-year partnership with a laser focus on growth, IVP has raised sixteen venture funds and invested in over 400 companies, 130 of which have gone on to complete successful IPOs. IVP closed its $1.8 billion IVP Fund XVII in 2021 and exhibited outstanding performance with an IRR of 43.1%. IVP pursues investments in growing technology companies and typically invests $10- $100 million in each portfolio company. IVP is committed to being a long-term, experienced and dedicated partner to management teams, helping portfolio companies develop strategy, recruit executives, improve financial operations and establish strategic partnerships. IVP’s limited partners include pension funds, university endowments, foundations, family offices, and sovereign wealth funds. IVP’s investments include Attentive, Casper, Coinbase, Compass, Crowdstrike (CRWD), Discord, Dropbox (DBX), Figma, Github (MSFT), Glossier, Hopin, LegalZoom, Mindbody (MB), Pure Storage (PSTG), Rubrik, Slack (WORK), Snap (SNAP), and Superhuman, among many others. For more information, visit www.ivp.com or follow IVP on Twitter: @ivp

