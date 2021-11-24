IX Acquisition : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing November 29, 2021 - Form 8-K

IX Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing November 29, 2021

NEW YORK-IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: IXAQU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing November 29, 2021, holders of the 23,000,000 units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "IXAQU," and the separated Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "IXAQ" and "IXAQW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Unitholders will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. ("Cantor") acted as the sole bookrunner and Odeon Capital Group, LLC acted as the lead manager of the offering. A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 6, 2021.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus related to this offering may be obtained by contacting Cantor, Attention: Capital Markets, c/o Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About the Company

The Company, led by CEO Karen Bach, CFO Noah Aptekar and Executive Chairman Guy Willner, is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination with a company in any sector or geography, the Company intends to focus its search on companies in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications and Information and Communication Technology industries, specifically the telecommunications infrastructure, internet and technology and digital services sectors operating in Europe and emerging markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the anticipated separation of the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants. No assurance can be given that the units will be separated as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and final prospectus relating to the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

IX Acquisition Corp.

Noah Aptekar

contact@ixacq.com

https://ixacq.com/contact