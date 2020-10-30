IamFire Plc - Extension of Reporting Deadline

30 October 2020
IamFire plc
AQSE: FIRE
(“IamFire” or the “company”)
Extension of Reporting Deadline
Iamfire announces that, due to logistical issues arising from Covid - 19 restrictions and in accordance with the Stakeholder Update released by the Aquis Stock Exchange on 31 March 2020, the Company has been granted an extension of one month for the publication of its annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2020. The Company will publish these results as soon as possible, and by no later than 30 November 2020.
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Enquiries
IamFire plc:
Website – https://iamfireplc.com
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director)
burnsstb@iamfireplc.com
Marc T Bamber (Non-Executive Chairman)
mb@iamfireplc.com
Direct Office Line: +44 (0) 20 3778 0755
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (Direct)