Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Iamgold shares surge on stake sale in Suriname mine to China's Zijin Mining

10/18/2022 | 11:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Canadian gold miner Iamgold Corp shares surged 16% on Tuesday after it decided to sell 95% stake in Rosebel Gold Mines unit in northeastern Suriname to China's Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd for about $401 million.

The Toronto-based company said the proceeds from the sale will be used to construct its flagship Côté Gold project in Canada so that it can stay on track to begin production in early 2024.

The Rosebel Gold Mine N.V. unit holds a mine in Suriname of the same name as well as a 70% interest in the Saramacca Mine, Iamgold said, adding the country's government will continue to hold the remaining 5% interest in the unit.

The $401 million sale consists of $360 million in cash as well as a release of Iamgold's equipment lease liabilities amounting to about $41 million. The deal is expected to close early in the first quarter of next year.

The company's Toronto-listed shares were trading at C$1.70.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.03% 1651.71 Delayed Quote.-9.94%
IAMGOLD CORPORATION 17.01% 1.72 Delayed Quote.-63.45%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.66% 962.2733 Real-time Quote.-9.83%
SILVER 0.14% 18.6678 Delayed Quote.-21.06%
ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED -1.15% 7.75 Delayed Quote.-15.52%
Latest news "Economy"
11:26aIreland to extend business energy supports to newly opened businesses
RE
11:24aDollar edges up but gains in check as risk appetite rebounds
RE
11:23aGe's global headquarters will remain in boston 'at this time'; w…
RE
11:23aGe to also pursue a sale of crotonville learning campus in new y…
RE
11:23aGe to wind down physical office space in boston and some other c…
RE
11:22aU.S. factory output solid in September; builder sentiment slumps further
RE
11:21aAnalysis-BoE rate hike push set to slow as Hunt tightens screw on economy
RE
11:21aAmazon.com inc - 143 so far vote in favor, 300 against unionizat…
RE
11:20aIamgold shares surge on stake sale in Suriname mine to China's Zijin Mining
RE
11:19aHow Utah's Evan McMullin could become a key U.S. Senate power broker
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Good Will Hunting
2Ryanair CEO sees ITA Airways as "huge political problem"
3Trending : BYD Posts Strong 3Q Guidance; Shares Rise
4Goldman to merge investment banking, trading as Marcus takes backseat
5BoE set to delay quantitative tightening until gilt markets calm -FT

HOT NEWS