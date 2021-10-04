Log in
Iata says SAF could cut 65pc of airlines' CO2 emissions

10/04/2021 | 02:26pm EDT
The International Air Transport Association (Iata) has approved a plan for the global air transport industry to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and said 65pc of the necessary carbon-emissions reduction could be met through use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), or biojet.

This will entail a large increase in production.

Iata said meeting net-zero requires the reduction of 1.8 gigatons of carbon. As well as the use of SAF, emissions cuts could be achieved by using other propulsion fuels such as hydrogen, through carbon capture and storage (CCS) and by carbon offsets.

Iata urged governments and fuel suppliers to support these goals.

"Achieving sustainable global connectivity cannot be accomplished on the backs of airlines alone," it said. "Governments must be active partners in achieving net zero by 2050" and fuel suppliers "must be accountable for delivering SAF at cost competitive prices."

Iata said that in a base case scenario, the industry needs to reach 7.9bn l (around 6mn t) of SAF production by 2025, which equates to 2pc of the total requirement for aviation fuel. By 2030, SAF production needs to reach 5.2pc of total fuel requirements by 2030, and gradually increase to 65pc by 2050.

Currently, the main European producer of biojet is Neste, which produces 100,000 t/yr at its Porvoo refinery in Finland. It plans to produce 1mn t/yr from 2022 at its under-construction Singapore refinery and 450,000 t/yr at its Rotterdam plant, where a feasibility study is ongoing, from 2023. Shell has said it plans to produce 2mn t/yr of SAF by 2025, and TotalEnergies has output plans at plants in France.

By Bea O'Kelly

HOT NEWS