Ibotta : Names Sunit Patel Chief Financial Officer

DENVER, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibotta, the leading cash back rewards platform in the United States, today announced that Sunit Patel has joined the company as its Chief Financial Officer. Sunit brings to Ibotta more than 25 years of executive leadership experience and 60 quarters as a public company CFO. He will be responsible for leading all aspects of finance, accounting and investor relations, reporting directly to Ibotta Founder and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Leach.

Immediately prior to joining Ibotta, Sunit served as Executive Vice President, Merger and Integration, at T-Mobile, where he was responsible for leading T-Mobile's strategic planning efforts to integrate its business with Sprint following the companies' $26.5B merger.

"Sunit's arrival comes at a pivotal moment of growth for the company, and his success in building and leading global finance teams puts him in a unique position to have an immediate impact at Ibotta," Leach said. "Sunit is a highly respected CFO with a track record of success in high-growth companies, both in the private and public markets. I look forward to having Sunit work side-by-side with our Leadership Team as we enter a new chapter of strategic growth for Ibotta."

Sunit returns to Colorado where he previously spent more than 14 years as Executive Vice President and CFO for CenturyLink and Level 3 Communications, overseeing their merger in 2017. Before CenturyLink, Patel served as CFO and co-founder of Looking Glass Networks Inc., a facilities-based provider of metropolitan telecommunication transport services.

"I'm excited to join Ibotta at this stage and partner with the leadership team to help take the incredible growth to the next level," said Patel. "In particular, I'm looking forward to jumping in and continuing to build on the momentum and awareness Ibotta established in the second half of 2020, highlighted by the recent NBA partnership with the New Orleans Pelicans, and the 'Free Thanksgiving' campaign, where Ibotta fed more than three million Americans."

Sunit serves as the Chairman of the Engineering Advisory Board at Rice University and sits on the Board of the Stanford Institute of Economic Policy and Research. A native of Kisumu, Kenya, Sunit holds a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering and Economics from Rice University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

About Ibotta, Inc.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a free-to-use cash back rewards platform that has delivered nearly $900 million in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store or online. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 40 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping and payments platforms in the United States, and offers cash back on purchases at more than 1,500 leading brands and retail partners. Ibotta was named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the third year in a row after debuting on the list in 2018, and the company has been named as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post three consecutive times.

