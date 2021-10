Oct 14 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn said he plans to start a tender offer for shares in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc and launch a proxy battle against the gas distribution company.

The news comes a day after the company adopted a shareholder rights plan to thwart a push by Icahn to abandon Southwest's potential $2 billion deal to buy Questar Pipelines. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)