Icahn plans to nominate two directors to Kroger board

March 29 (Reuters) - Kroger Co said on Tuesday that
activist investor Carl Icahn has submitted an intent to nominate
two director candidates for election to the supermarket chain's
board, citing concerns around animal welfare in the company's
supply chain.
Icahn previously made a similar push at McDonald's Corp
in February, nominating two members to its board of
directors in an escalating fight over the treatment of pigs by
the burger chain's suppliers.
Kroger said it is not directly involved in raising or the
processing of any animals.
Icahn has nominated Alexis Fox and Margarita Paláu-Hernández
to stand for election at Kroger's board.
(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)