Icahn takes pig-welfare push global amid McDonald's proxy fight

CHICAGO, March 3 (Reuters) - Carl Icahn is broadening a push
to get McDonald's Corp to improve suppliers' treatment
of pigs raised for bacon and sausage.
The billionaire activist investor, who has described himself
as an animal lover, on Thursday called on the burger chain to
make a global pledge to eliminate the use of metal enclosures to
house pregnant pigs. He has said the enclosures, known as
gestation crates, are "obscene" and cause pigs unnecessary pain.
McDonald's last month said it would remove gestation crates
from its U.S. supply chain by 2024, pushing back a 10-year goal
it set in 2012 with Icahn's urging.
Pork producers use the crates, which are about 7 feet (2.1
m) long and 2 feet wide, to confine mother pigs with no room to
turn around.
Icahn said he also wants McDonald's to commit to buying pork
from suppliers that abide by standards set in a California
animal-welfare law, Proposition 12. Approved by California
voters in November 2018, the measure prohibits confining a
breeding pig with less than 24 square feet of usable floor
space.
McDonald's had no immediate comment on Icahn's call for a
global commitment or on his demand that the company buy only
from suppliers that comply with Proposition 12.
Icahn nominated two members to McDonald's board of directors
in an escalating fight over the treatment of pigs by suppliers.
"Perhaps if McDonald's leaders applied the same efforts they
do towards obtaining better compensation packages for themselves
to getting their suppliers to become completely gestation crate
free, we wouldn't be having this proxy fight," Icahn said.
Icahn and his daughter, Michelle Icahn Nevin, have said
McDonald's claims are misleading because the company allows
producers to keep pregnant pigs in gestation crates for the
first four to six weeks of their 16-week pregnancies.
Asked to comment, McDonald's said it has not backtracked on
its 2012 pledge. The company said last month that a move to
"crate-free" pork is impossible with the current U.S. pork
supply and would be "a departure from the veterinary science
used for large-scale production."
McDonald's said it expects to buy 85% to 90% of its U.S.
pork from sows, or mother pigs, not housed in gestation crates
during pregnancy by the end of 2022.
Ten years ago, the Humane Society of the United States
worked with Icahn as an adviser and pushed Tyson Foods Inc
for a board seat to fight the use of gestation crates.
The Humane Society's CEO at the time did not get the seat.
Icahn and his daughter said they are also concerned with
other welfare issues for farm animals.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago
Additional reporting by Svea Herbst in Rhode Island
Editing by Matthew Lewis)