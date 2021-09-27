Log in
Ice Brent crude futures exceed $80/bl

09/27/2021 | 11:42pm EDT
Ice Brent crude futures have risen above $80/bl on prospects of tight supplies and expectations of recovering demand.

The front-month November Ice Brent futures contract traded at $80.18/bl at 11.09am Singapore time (03:09 GMT), up by 65¢/bl from its close yesterday. Ice Brent crude futures had last surpassed $80/bl in October 2018.

WTI futures also hit a fresh recent high, with the November contract at $76.07/bl, the first time it has exceeded $76/bl since October 2018.

US bank Goldman Sachs expects tighter oil supply to push Brent crude prices up by $10/bl to $90/bl by the end of the year. The bank said the effects of Hurricane Ida on production in the US more than offset an increase in Opec+ output. Goldman Sachs expects the current supply deficit to persist because "its scale will overwhelm both the willingness and ability for Opec+ to ramp up" production.

The slow return of US crude supplies also supported oil prices. More than 16pc, or 294,400 b/d, of offshore production in the region remained shut in as of 23 September, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

Prices were also supported by uncertainty on when Iranian crude supplies could return to the global market. Iran's new government is not rushing to restart negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, focusing on regional energy ties and trying to strengthen its oil sector against continued US sanctions.

By Fabian Ng

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 03:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
