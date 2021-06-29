Ice Futures Europe (IFEU) is licensed to operate the IFEU derivatives market (the derivatives market) in New Zealand. We are required to report, at least once every two years, on how well IFEU is meeting its obligations as a licensed market operator.

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is IFEU's primary regulator. Our review therefore focuses on whether the FCA was satisfied with IFEU's compliance during the review period.

Download the Ice Futures Europe review 2021 PDF

View the Ice Futures Europe review 2019

Ice Futures Europe review 2017