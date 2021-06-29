Log in
Ice Futures US review

06/29/2021
ICE Futures U.S., Inc. (IFUS) is licensed to operate the IFUS derivatives market (the derivatives market) in New Zealand. The FMA is required to report, at least once every two years, on how well IFUS is meeting its obligations as a licensed market operator.

Ice Futures U.S. (IFUS) review 2021

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is IFUS's primary regulator. Our review therefore focuses on whether the CFTC was satisfied with IFUS's compliance during the review period.

Download the Ice Futures U.S. (IFUS) review 2021 PDF

Disclaimer

Financial Markets Authority published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 21:40:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
