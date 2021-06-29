Ice Futures US review

ICE Futures U.S., Inc. (IFUS) is licensed to operate the IFUS derivatives market (the derivatives market) in New Zealand. The FMA is required to report, at least once every two years, on how well IFUS is meeting its obligations as a licensed market operator.
Ice Futures U.S. (IFUS) review 2021
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is IFUS's primary regulator. Our review therefore focuses on whether the CFTC was satisfied with IFUS's compliance during the review period.
Download the Ice Futures U.S. (IFUS) review 2021 PDF
