Iceberg Networks : Recognized as the 2021 ServiceNow Global Premier Segment Partner of the Year

Iceberg Networks takes home two Partner of the year awards; Americas and now Global.

Iceberg Networks announced that it has been recognized as the 2021 ServiceNow Global Premier Segment Partner of the Year. This award recognizes the Premier Partner who achieved overall excellence in certification and ServiceNow pipeline growth. This partner has shown their commitment to ServiceNow through industry-leading engagement and the ability to exhibit substantial growth.

The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem (ACE) organization recognizes the achievements of best-in-class partners who have contributed to ServiceNow’s growth through transformative practices in business, technology and customer success. This year's awards are based on partner performance in 2020 and evaluates a combination of attributes that include revenue contribution, product line expansion, workflow and skill growth and business transformation.

This award was presented at ServiceNow’s Global Digital Partner Awards live event on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Iceberg Networks is committed to delivering Risk and Security Intelligence to their customers. By bringing a risk-based approach to cyber security, digital transformation, vendor and supply chain management as well as operational resiliency, Iceberg is able to deliver value with efficiencies and business driven outcomes.

“Iceberg is extremely proud to be awarded their second partner of the year award for 2021. Earning the award of ServiceNow Global Premier Segment Partner of the Year is a testament to the dedication of our team. Iceberg had 392% year over year net new ACV growth and has been recognized by ServiceNow as the expert partner to assist in complex customer situations for both risk and security operations,” said Ken McPherson – CEO of Iceberg.

ServiceNow last year empowered its global partner ecosystem to grow and accelerate customers’ digital transformation journeys as companies adjust to the way we will work in the future. Through new programs, partners are better positioned to grow their ServiceNow practices and managed services offerings while delivering greater value to customers.

Iceberg Networks plans, deploys, and manages successful programs for Integrated Risk Management (IRM) and Security Operations across Financial Services, Health Care, Government, Manufacturing and Retail industries. By providing trusted, aggregated, and transparent risk & security intelligence, we enable organizations to make confident and effective business decisions.

