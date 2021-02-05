Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Iceland: Amended tax procedure for Icelandic equities

02/05/2021 | 04:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Iceland: Amended tax procedure for Icelandic equities
05.02.2021

Further to Announcement A20081, concerning the approved proposal to amend the Withholding Tax Act No. 45/1987 with effective date 13 May 2020, Clearstream Banking1 is pleased to inform customers that, effective

immediately

a new simplified tax procedure will be applicable for capital gains and dividend distributions resulting from Icelandic equities on or after 13 May 2020, which has been enabled as a result of our ongoing collaboration with the Icelandic authorities.

Important note: The new tax procedure exempts LuxCSD from certain reporting and withholding tax responsibilities in regard to capital gains tax.

Customers/ beneficial owners are therefore strongly recommended to seek advice from their own tax advisor to ensure they are fully aware of their responsibilities and liabilities towards the Icelandic Tax Authorities or other authorities, as applicable.

Holding restrictions

Icelandic equities, held on Clearstream Banking's account at LuxCSD S.A. (via Nasdaq CSD), may only be held by the following:

  • Non-resident beneficial owners; and
  • Clearstream Banking customers that are Icelandic intermediary banks complying with Article 3.2 of Act no. 94/1996; or
  • Icelandic resident beneficial owners, if held via a Clearstream Banking customer, that is an Icelandic intermediary bank complying with Article 3.2 of Act no. 94/1996.

Positions that are held on behalf of Icelandic beneficial owners, may not be held via Clearstream Banking in any other cases.

Withholding tax

Default rate of withholding tax applied in Clearstream Banking

22%

The default rate of withholding tax on dividend payments from Icelandic equities is 22% at Clearstream Banking.

Relief at source

Relief at source from withholding tax on dividends from Icelandic equities is not available through Clearstream Banking and the maximum rate of 22% withholding tax is applied by default.

Capital gains tax

Default capital gains tax rate applied in Clearstream Banking

0%

There is no capital gains tax withheld through Clearstream Banking on equities held in Clearstream Banking. Capital gains tax may however be payable on specific gains. Clearstream Banking does not assist in this regard. Please consult your tax advisor for further information.

Disclosure requirements

To comply with Icelandic disclosure and reporting requirements, Clearstream Banking is requested to provide:

  • On a monthly basis, the name and transaction details of the Clearstream Banking customer to the Icelandic tax authorities; and
  • Upon request, disclosure of the positions of the ultimate beneficial owners on a specified date in a given security to the tax or any other relevant authorities in Iceland.

Customers are kindly requested to refer to the CBL Disclosure Requirements - Iceland for full details of the disclosure requirements

Standard refund

A standard refund of withholding tax on dividends from Icelandic equities is available for the following beneficial owners:

Eligible beneficial owners

Beneficial owner types

Applicable tax rate

Tax refund available

Non-resident beneficial owner - legal entity

20%

2%

Non-resident beneficial owner of a DTT country

DTT

22% minus DTT rate

Non-resident tax exempt entity

(international or supranational organizations)

0%

22%

Documentation requirements

In order to benefit from a standard refund of withholding tax on dividend from Icelandic equities, customers must submit the following documentation, depending on the beneficial owner type:

Beneficial owner types

Type of document

Non-resident beneficial owner - legal entity

  • Letter of request to Clearstream Banking for a refund of Icelandic withholding tax
  • Request to the Icelandic Tax authorities for a refund
  • Certificate of incorporation or other official document proving the status

- Power of Attorney, if applicable

  • Credit advices

Non-resident beneficial owner of a DTT country


  • Letter of Request to Clearstream Banking for Reclaim of Icelandic Withholding Tax
  • Form RSK 5.42 - Application under Double Taxation Agreement for an Exemption or partial relief from Icelandic Taxation
  • Form RSK 5.43 - Application under Double Taxation Conventions for a Refund of Taxes Paid
  • Power of Attorney, if applicable
  • Credit advices

Non-resident tax exempt entity

(international or supranational organizations)

  • Letter of request to Clearstream Banking for a refund of Icelandic withholding tax
  • Request to the Icelandic Tax authorities for a refund
  • Certificate of incorporation or other official document proving the status
  • Power of Attorney, if applicable
  • Credit advices
Forms description

The requested tax forms must be completed and provided to Clearstream Banking as follows:

Type of document

Description

Copy/ original

Frequency

Form RSK 5.42 -

Application under Double Taxation Agreement for an Exemption or partial relief from Icelandic Taxation


Only the document 'entitled for the Icelandic Tax Authorities' is to be sent to the Clearstream Banking.
Form RSK 5.42 must be dated and signed by the beneficial owner or its legal representative under power of attorney.

It must in addition also be dated, signed and stamped, by the local tax authority of the beneficial owner.

Original

Every five years with the first reclaim application.

If the refund is granted, the Form RSK 5.42 is valid for five years as of approval month; meaning no additional Form RSK 5.42 will be required to be included with further reclaim applications, during that period. is required

For example: Application approved on 15.10.2020 is valid for the period of 1.10.2020 - 31.10.2025.


Form RSK 5.43 -

Application under Double Taxation Conventions for a Refund of Taxes Paid

Only the document 'entitled for the Icelandic Tax Authorities' is to be sent to the Clearstream Banking.
Form RSK 5.43 must be dated and signed by the beneficial owner or its legal representative under power of attorney.

Original

Per reclaim request

Power of Attorney

Required if the reclaim forms are completed by a third party on behalf of the beneficial owner.

Original

Per reclaim request

Credit Advice

The Credit Advice should be provided by all customers wishing to introduce a Standard reclaim. The full chain of credit advices from the final beneficiary to Clearstream banking must be provided.

It identifies income payment details including the security type, gross amount of payment, date of payment and amount of tax withheld.

It must be under the letterhead of the customer or of the customer's agent and include the respective Clearstream Banking account number.

Original or certified copies

Per reclaim request

Letter of Request to Clearstream Banking for Reclaim of Icelandic Withholding Tax

The Letter of Request should be provided by all customers wishing to introduce a standard reclaim.

It authorises Clearstream to process the reclaim with the Icelandic Tax Authorities on the customer's behalf. Additionally, it specifies the payment details and beneficial owner information

Original

Per reclaim request

Request to the Icelandic tax authorities for a refund

The form, must be used by beneficial owners for which there is no official reclaim form (no DTT) and must be dated and signed by the beneficial owner or its legal representative under power of attorney and detail the reclaim request.

Original

Per reclaim request

Certificate of incorporation or other official document proving the status


The certificate of incorporation of the beneficial owner must be enclosed with the reclaim application, by entities not claiming DTT, to prove the status of the foreign entity.

Original or certified copy

Per reclaim request

The templates of the forms are available on our Tax Forms to use section.

Statutory deadline

The statutory deadline to reclaim withholding tax on income from Icelandic securities is six years after the date on which the tax was withheld. The deadline by which Clearstream Banking must receive the documentation is at least two months before the statutory deadline. All standard refund applications received after this deadline will be processed by Clearstream Banking on a best efforts basis. However, in such cases, Clearstream Banking will apply an extra charge and will accept no responsibility for forms that have not reached the Icelandic Tax Authorities by the date considered as the statute of limitations deadline.

With respect to tax reclaims in general, customers are reminded that Clearstream Banking accepts no responsibility for their acceptance or non-acceptance by the tax authorities of the respective country. It is the customer's responsibility to determine any entitlement to a refund of tax withheld, to complete the required documentation correctly and to calculate the amount due.

Receipt of refunded amounts

The estimated time for receiving a standard refund is six to twelve months from the date on which the standard refund application was received by the Icelandic Tax Authorities, although this can vary depending on when the application was filed and the complexity of the information supplied in the reclaim form.

Notes on tax reclaims

Customers warrant the completeness and accuracy of the information they supply to Clearstream Banking.

It is the customer's responsibility to determine any entitlement to a refund of tax withheld, to complete the forms required correctly and to calculate the amount due. Clearstream Banking is under no obligation to carry out any investigation in respect of such information.

With respect to tax reclaims in general, customers are reminded that Clearstream Banking accepts no responsibility for their acceptance or non-acceptance by the tax authorities of the respective country.

Impact on customers

In accordance with the amended tax procedure, customers are requested to comply with the above procedure immediately.

Further, customers/ beneficial owners are strongly recommended to seek advice from their own tax advisor to ensure they are fully aware of their responsibilities and liabilities towards the Icelandic Tax Authorities or other authorities, as applicable.

Further information

Detailed information will be provided as it becomes available.

For further information, customers may contact Clearstream Banking Client Services or their Relationship Officer.

------------------------------------------
1. Clearstream Banking refers collectively to Clearstream Banking S.A., registered office at 42, avenue John F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, and registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register under number B-9248, and Clearstream Banking AG (for Clearstream Banking AG customers using Creation Accounts), registered office at 61, Mergenthalerallee, 65760 Eschborn, Germany and registered in Register B of the Amtsgericht Frankfurt am Main, Germany under number HRB 7500.

Disclaimer

Clearstream Banking SA published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 09:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02/04RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : RWE's preliminary earnings for fiscal 2020 exceeding outlook
EQ
02/04Signature Aviation dog fight ends as GIP bids with Blackstone and Cascade
RE
02/04JD COM : Supports DCEP Test Run in Suzhou for the Second Time
PU
02/04Performance of funds invested in GameStop in past 2 weeks
RE
02/04ZTE : Altimedia Selected as a Middleware Provider for Turkey Turk Telekom
AQ
02/04CORPORATE NEWS, HAMBURG, 05 FEBRUARY 2020 : Ernst Russ expands and diversifies its fleet in a currently very positive market environment
PU
02/04AHLSTROM MUNKSJÖ OYJ : Preliminary result of the subsequent offer period of Spa Holdings 3 Oy's voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the shares in Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj
PU
02/04ASIAN MICRO : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Results
PU
02/04PRICER : Invitation for presentation of Pricer's interim report for the fourth quarter 2020
PU
02/04RHEINMETALL AG : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop, 'Reddit rally' stocks slide more, Yellen vows scrutiny
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : One of the few top U.S. Black CEOs, Merck's Ken Frazier to retire
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : backed Kuaishou more than doubles in Hong Kong debut after $5.4 billion I..
4SALESFORCE.COM, INC. : SALESFORCE COM : Vaccines Are Here but Uncertainty Remains — What Business Leader..
5China stocks rise as banks, healthcare firms lend support; Hong Kong up

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ