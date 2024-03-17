STORY: A volcano in Iceland erupted on Saturday (March 16) for the fourth time since December.

That's according to the country's meteorological office.

Lava flowing from the volcano appeared to slow on Sunday (March 17).

But authorities said it still posed a danger to infrastructure.

In a video shot from a Coast Guard helicopter, fountains of molten rock soared from a long fissure in the ground, and lava quickly spread to each side.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office said the fissure was roughly 1.9 mile long.

Rikke Pederse, University of Iceland's leader of the Nordic Volcanological Center, said it was only clear 15 minutes beforehand that the eruption was going to happen.

"The fissure that opened up was just almost identical with the area where we had the eruption on the 8th of February, so it's in a very similar area, but the lavas are now moving south and east, mainly."

The Met Office said that lava appeared to be flowing close to a nearby fishing town, Grindavik...

where a few of the nearly 4,000 residents had returned following earlier outbreaks.

The town was again being evacuated, public broadcaster RUV reported.

An outbreak in January there burned to the ground several of its homes.

Airport operator Isavia's website showed on Sunday that airports in Iceland were not impacted and remained fully operational.

But the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, one of Iceland's major tourist attractions, closed as it did during previous eruptions.