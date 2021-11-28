Iceland's left-right coalition agrees to take another term

COPENHAGEN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Iceland's current government
coalition, consisting of three parties from the left to the
right, has agreed to continue for another term after they
bolstered their majority in a Sept 25 general election https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/icelands-ruling-coalition-boosts-majority-preliminary-election-results-show-2021-09-26.
Katrin Jakobsdottir of the Left-Green Movement will stay on
as Prime Minister of the government, which has provided a period
of stability https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/iceland-election-political-stability-again-stake-2021-09-25
since 2017 after years of political scandals and distrust of
politicians following the 2008 financial crisis.
The Left-Greens, who call themselves a "radical left wing
party," will continue in government with the unlikely partners -
the pro-business Independence Party and the centre-right
Progressive Party.
"The new government intends to promote economic stability
and rebuild fiscal strength on the basis of a strong economy,"
the parties said in a cooperation treaty published on Sunday.
It would also work to combat climate change, an important
issue for Icelanders who are witnessing melting glaciers,
through a reduction in emissions and green investments, it said
without providing further detail.
