STORY: :: Courtesy: Livefromiceland.is

:: A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupts

for the fifth time since December

:: May 29, 2024

:: The lava fountains reach 164 feet high,

with the fissure stretching over 2 miles

:: Sundhnukar, Iceland

Authorities had warned of the risk of renewed volcanic activity in the area just south of the capital Reykjavik as studies showed magma accumulated underground. The eruption began shortly after the end of an eight-week long eruption that occurred between Hagafell and Stora-Skogfell on the same Reykjanes peninsula.