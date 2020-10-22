Log in
Iconic Williamsburg Winery in Virginia For Sale

10/22/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

An expansive property with vineyards, winery, restaurants, and a boutique hotel, making it a preferred hospitality destination located in the heart of the greater Williamsburg region. The Williamsburg Winery is among the largest and most profitable wineries in Virginia’s growing wine country and on the East Coast

Established in 1985 and never before offered for sale, The Williamsburg Winery Ltd. is available for $40 million through Virginia Estates, the foremost vineyard and winery brokerage on the East Coast.

“This represents a once in a multi-generational opportunity to acquire an iconic, well-established, internationally acclaimed hospitality business with strong brand recognition,” said Rick Walden of Virginia Estates, and co-listing agent.

Located only minutes from historic Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia on the central East Coast (mid-Atlantic region) of the United States, The Williamsburg Winery’s extensive facilities are spread out on 342 acres known as Wessex Hundred.

The property, which includes an additional 74 acres in a perpetual lease, features 52 acres under vine with well-selected varietals.

Most notably, in early 2020, The Williamsburg Winery expanded its total acreage of grapes planted, which brought the total estate-grown acreage of Petit Verdot up to 11.6 acres, making it one of the largest in the Commonwealth. Petit Verdot continues to be the star varietal of the Wessex Hundred vineyard, as it is in many vineyards throughout Virginia. The Williamsburg Winery was awarded a gold medal for its 2017 Petit Verdot Reserve at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, the largest competition of North American wine in the world.

The winery itself has an up to 60,000 case capacity, multiple indoor/outdoor tasting venues, multiple event spaces, two on-site restaurants, and a boutique hotel with 28 rooms and suites.

“Over 100,000 visitors wine, dine and stay here at Wessex Hundred and The Williamsburg Winery all while engaging in the casual enjoyment of wine,” said Founder and Chairman Patrick G. Duffeler. “General management is looking forward to 2021 and the future.”

All assets of the business are included in the sale except the wine inventory.

An experienced and talented management team and winemaker remain in place at The Williamsburg Winery.

“All it needs is your vision, energy and commitment to continued growth and excellence,” said Tyler Williams of Virginia Estates, and co-listing agent.

To learn more about this listing, visit virginiavineyardsforsale.com. To learn more about The Williamsburg Winery, visit williamsburgwinery.com.

© Business Wire 2020

