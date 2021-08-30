Ida pounds Louisiana, topples power lines and plunges New Orleans into darkness

NEW ORLEANS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida pounded
Louisiana after sweeping ashore from the Gulf of Mexico,
flooding wide areas under heavy surf and torrential rains as
fierce winds toppled trees and power lines, plunging New Orleans
into darkness after nightfall.
Ida weakened into a tropical storm over southwestern
Mississippi early on Monday, the National Hurricane Center said,
but it is expected to continue unleashing heavy downpours
"likely to result in life-threatening" flooding.
The full extent of storm damage remained to be seen at
daybreak.
Sunday night, the sheriff's office in Ascension Parish
reported the first known U.S. fatality from the storm, a
60-year-old man killed by a tree falling on his home near Baton
Rouge, the state capital.
Ida, the first major hurricane to strike the United States
this year, made landfall around noon on Sunday as a ferocious
Category 4 storm over Port Fourchon, a hub of the Gulf's
offshore oil industry, packing sustained winds of up to 150
miles per hour (240 km per hour).
Its arrival came 16 years to the day after Hurricane
Katrina, one of the most catastrophic and deadly U.S. storms on
record, struck the Gulf Coast, and about a year after the last
Category 4 hurricane, Laura, battered Louisiana.
President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in the state,
ordering federal assistance to bolster recovery efforts in more
than two dozen storm-stricken parishes.
Ida crashed ashore as Louisiana was already reeling from a
resurgence of COVID-19 infections that has strained the state's
healthcare system, with an estimated 2,450 COVID-19 patients
hospitalized statewide, many in intensive care units.
A loss of generator power at the Thibodaux Regional Health
System hospital in Lafourche Parish, southwest of New Orleans,
forced medical workers to manually assist respirator patients
with breathing while they were moved to another floor, the state
Health Department confirmed to Reuters.
Within 12 hours of landfall, Ida had weakened into a
Category 1 hurricane on the five-level Saffir-Simpson scale,
with top winds clocked at 85 mph (135 kph) as the storm pushed
about 100 miles inland past New Orleans, Louisiana's largest
city, early on Monday.
By then, Ida had plowed a destructive path that submerged
much of the state's coastline under several feet of surf, with
flash flooding reported by the National Hurricane Center across
southeastern Louisiana.
Nearly all offshore Gulf oil production was suspended in
advance of the storm, and major ports along the Louisiana and
Mississippi coasts were closed to shipping.
WIDESPREAD OUTAGES
Power was knocked out Sunday night to the entire New Orleans
metropolitan area following the failure of all eight
transmission lines that deliver electricity to the city, the
utility company Entergy Louisiana reported.
One transmission tower collapsed into the Mississippi River,
the Jefferson Parish Emergency Management Department said.
More than 1 million Louisiana homes and businesses in all
were without electricity by late Sunday night, according to the
tracking site Poweroutage.US.
Residents of the most vulnerable coastal areas were ordered
to evacuate days ahead of the storm. Those riding out the storm
in their homes in New Orleans braced for the toughest test yet
of major upgrades to a levee system https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-orleans-levees-got-145-billion-upgrade-will-they-hold-2021-08-30
constructed following devastating floods in 2005 from Katrina,
a hurricane that claimed some 1,800 lives.
"I almost found myself in a panic attack when news announced
this was the anniversary of Katrina," said Janet Rucker, a
lifelong New Orleans resident who took shelter in a downtown
hotel with her dog, Deuce. "This is just not good for our nerves
and our psyche."
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the newly reinforced
New Orleans levees were expected to hold, though they said they
said the flood walls could be overtopped in some places.
Hundreds of miles of new levees were built around New
Orleans after flooding from Katrina inundated much of the
low-lying city, especially historically Black neighborhoods.
Inundation from Ida's storm surge - high surf driven by the
hurricane's winds - was reported to be exceeding predicted
levels of 6 feet (1.8 m) along parts of the coast. Videos posted
on social media showed storm surge flooding had transformed
sections of Highway 90 along the Louisiana and Mississippi coast
into a choppy river.
"We're as prepared as we can be, but we're worried about
those levees," said Kirk Lepine, president of Plaquemines
Parish, one of the most vulnerable areas along the Gulf Coast.
The parish later issued an alert on Facebook urging
residents of one area to seek higher ground after reports of an
overtopped levee.
