Ida strengthens into major hurricane, NHC says

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida strengthened into a major hurricane early on Sunday morning and is expected to produce a storm surge, wind damage and flooding rainfall on the northern Gulf coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Ida is now located about 105 miles (170 kms) south-south east of the mouth of the Mississippi river, with maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 km per hour), NHC said on Sunday. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)