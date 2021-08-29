Ida strengthens into major hurricane, NHC says

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida strengthened into a major
hurricane early on Sunday morning and is expected to produce a
storm surge, wind damage and flooding rainfall on the northern
Gulf coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
Ida is now located about 105 miles (170 kms) south-south
east of the mouth of the Mississippi river, with maximum
sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 km per hour), NHC
said on Sunday.
(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan
Harvey)