Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Idaho Farm Bureau Federation : North Idaho drought harvest underway

07/08/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Troy--A baler kicks up dust in 100-degree temps, this is the dire situation North Idaho farmers face this summer.

Travis Port, is now in the second week of a triple-digit heatwave…he's baling winter peas, He had to bale it because of the extreme drought conditions, normally they wouldn't harvest for another 6 weeks:

'My projected yield on this is going to be 200 pounds per acre, our average yield is upwards of two-thousand, in our farm in Idaho we just got through with our hay harvest, and it was about half our normal yield

Port says so far the first harvest is just a third of normal on his two-State operation, he says Timothy hay is better.

'Thank god for this year that we had a decent hay crop, two tons of very excellent quality hay. If I didn't have the hay this year, Id be in a very terrible way, all the rest of my crops will be half as normal or less,' said Port.

The first wheat harvests in the north will start soon, Stressed wheat plants stop making grain and that will reduce kernels making them lighter. There'll be a harvest but projections so far are three-quarters of normal, but until the trucks roll across the scales, no one knows.

For the Voice of Idaho Ag, I'm Jake Putnam

Disclaimer

Idaho Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 21:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION  : North Idaho drought harvest underway
PU
05:50pEconomic cost of Central America power outage seen at $18 mln
RE
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.18% to 87.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pU.S. regulator drops case against two London forex traders
RE
05:38pEuro Gains 0.47% to $1.1848 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Lost 0.09% to $1.3788 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Lost 0.77% to 109.76 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pMEXICO, U.S. AGREE GM SILAO UNION VOTE WILL BE HELD BY AUG 20 : Ustr
RE
05:33pGlobal stocks drop; bonds, euro rise in bid for safety
RE
05:30pU.s., mexico agree independent observers will be at plant for the vote --ustr
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DELIVEROO PLC : European stocks a sea of red as bonds rally
2Oil prices rise after big draw in U.S. crude, gasoline stocks
3Europe's SoftBank Prosus plays long game to shrink value gap
4TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : sees weaker Q2 billings growth, retains guidance
5Global stocks drop; bonds, euro rise in bid for safety

HOT NEWS