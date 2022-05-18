Log in
Idaho Governor Little fends off Trump-backed challenger for Republican gubernatorial nomination

05/18/2022 | 12:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Idaho's Governor Brad Little speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Boise, Idaho

(Reuters) - Idaho Governor Brad Little defeated Republican gubernatorial primary challenger Janice McGeachin, the state's No. 2 elected official who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Edison Research projected on Tuesday.

Little will likely face educator Stephen Heidt, a Democrat, and independent anti-government activist Ammon Bundy in the Nov. 8 general election.

(Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Will Dunham and Ross Colvin)


© Reuters 2022
