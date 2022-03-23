Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Idaho governor signs Texas-style six-week abortion ban into law

03/23/2022 | 06:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Anti-abortion and pro-abortion rights protesters gather outside Supreme Court in Washington

(Reuters) - Idaho on Wednesday became the first state to enact a six-week abortion ban modeled on a Texas law that empowers private citizens to sue abortion providers.

The law, which is narrower than the Texas measure since it only allows relatives of the fetus to file lawsuits, is due to take effect in 30 days.

Idaho's Republican Governor Brad Little said he was concerned the law might not withstand legal challenges.

"While I support the pro-life policy in this legislation, I fear the novel civil enforcement mechanism will in short order be proven both unconstitutional and unwise," Little wrote in a letter to the state's Senate president.

The law bans abortion before many women know they are pregnant and is modeled after Texas' six-week abortion ban. That took effect on Sept. 1 and allows members of the general public to sue anyone who helps a woman get an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

The number of abortions in Texas dropped by some 60% within the first month after that law took effect, according to state health department data.

Little, who is up for re-election this year, also said the bill might have "unintended" harmful consequences for victims of sexual assault. Unlike Texas, the Idaho law allows exceptions for cases of rape or incest that are confirmed by police reports.

Rebecca Gibron, interim CEO for Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, which operates Idaho's three abortion clinics, called the legislation "blatantly unconstitutional."

"We are committed to going to every length and exploring all our options to restore Idahoans' right to abortion," she said.

Republican-led states have been swiftly and successfully passing anti-abortion legislation this year, anticipating that the U.S. Supreme Court will likely overhaul constitutional abortion rights protections soon.

The Supreme Court has signaled its willingness to allow a 15-week abortion ban to stand in Mississippi, which would undermine the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the right to have an abortion before a fetus is viable, typically around 24 weeks. A decision in the Mississippi case is expected this spring.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma's House of Representatives passed a near-total abortion ban that also relies on civil litigation for enforcement. It will need to pass the Senate and receive the governor's signature to be enacted.

The Biden administration criticized the Idaho law on Wednesday and asked Congress to codify abortion rights at the federal level to override such state measures.

"This development is devastating for women in Idaho, as it will further impede women's access to health care, especially those on low incomes and living in rural communities," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

(Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Cynthia Osterman)

By Gabriella Borter


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:59pPutin wants 'unfriendly' countries to pay for Russian gas in roubles
RE
06:56pRussian move on Ukraine aid fails at U.N. Security Council
RE
06:56pRussian move on Ukraine aid fails at U.N. Security Council
RE
06:44pIdaho governor signs Texas-style six-week abortion ban into law
RE
06:44pUnion workers at Chevron Los Angeles refinery voting on contract
RE
06:39pBiden arrives in Europe for Ukraine war summits, NATO to bolster eastern flank
RE
06:38pUK to provide 6,000 missiles to Ukraine in new support
RE
06:36pUK to provide 6,000 missiles to Ukraine in new support
RE
06:29pMadeleine Albright, former U.S. secretary of state and feminist icon, dies at 84
RE
06:25pBrazil sees oil production growing 10% in 2022
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive - Chinese regulators ask some U.S.-listed firms to prepare fo..
2As sanctions bite Russia, fertilizer shortage imperils world food suppl..
3Wall Street pulls back on stocks, Treasury yields dip
4Tencent posts slowest-ever sales rise; regulation impact set to ease
5Cannabis producer Cresco nears $2 bln purchase of Columbia Care - sourc..

HOT NEWS