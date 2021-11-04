Idomoo Lets HubSpot Users Create Personalized Videos With the Touch of a Button

Idomoo’s app for HubSpot Marketplace seamlessly integrates with the CRM platform, empowering marketers to create and distribute individualized videos at scale within seconds

Personalized Video leader Idomoo today announced the launch of its app in the HubSpot App Marketplace. The app allows customers to easily integrate Personalized Videos into their existing HubSpot workflow without the need to learn new tools or leave the platform.

Now brands using the app can access all of their Idomoo media, including media optimized for mobile, straight from HubSpot and send Personalized Videos to customers or prospects directly from the HubSpot interface. This makes for a much more efficient process, saving marketers time and effort while eliminating the chance for human error.

This turn-key Personalized Video technology is easy to use. The Idomoo for HubSpot app syncs with the contact’s latest data to automatically generate Personalized Videos for each contact in seconds. The app supports campaigns of any size, letting marketers seamlessly integrate data-driven videos into their nurture flows or email blasts. Users can then track results for their campaigns with real-time analytics to see who watched the video, completion rate, links clicked and more.

“Idomoo’s app for HubSpot makes creating and sharing Personalized Videos as easy as sending a personalized email,” said Danny Kalish, Idomoo’s CTO and co-founder. “Being able to instantly integrate Personalized Videos with this top-tier platform can transform the marketing and CX capabilities of any organization, and we’re excited to offer this innovation to our customers and HubSpot users.

For more about how Idomoo makes creating Personalized Videos at scale simple, visit www.idomoo.com.

About Idomoo

Idomoo pushes the limits of what video can do by harnessing the power of data to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Its fully open Next Generation Video platform renders cinematic quality videos at scale in up to 100x real time. This 1:1 digital communication is proven effective, sparking 8x conversions, 5x engagement and 7x ROI. Our client roster includes global leaders like USAA, JP Morgan Chase, Google, Vodafone, Ubisoft, NHS, Oracle and American Airlines. For more information, visit www.idomoo.com.

