Idowall Announces Its Latest Tracking and Analytics Tools for IDOs on the Cardano Blockchain

Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2021) - Idowall is a cardano pre-sale and IDO aggregator that finds all pre-sales and initial dex offerings (IDOs) from multiple launchpads on the cardano blockchain, and aggregates them into a simple, yet easy to understand interface for a participant to make better research, displaying metrics that matter. And is proud to announce its latest tool for tracking and analytics for IDOs on the Cardano Blockchain.

The concept behind IDOWALL

Idowall aims to bring complete, easy to use tracking and analytics tools for IDOs on the cardano blockchain with several customizable features, Idowall aims to provide the cardano community a streamlined way to read and analyze data and information about on-Going and upcoming initial dex offerings for more likelihood of participation on profitable IDOs.

IDOWALL Features

When launched, IDOwall will bring all relevant data and crucial tools you need to DYOR for the next Cardano Gem under a single comprehensive solution. IDOwall aims at removing the hurdles to take good investment decisions, with removing the time that takes digging into projects or seeking for opinion from influencers who might have been bankrolled to support a project.

Therefore, the new breed of IDO tracking and monitoring software is built to streamline the IDO participating and keep things under control.

The hard yards for an investor

Participating in an IDO can be lucrative at times for an investor, but certain times it can be quite cumbersome searching for the new X100 Crypto Gem. Pre-sale & IDO investors are sometimes left holding worthless tokens after a pre-sale or IDO because a project developer failed to provide liquidity or initially providing the liquidity to later remove in what we call rug pulling.

A decent amount of money has been lost in the blink of an eye due to this scheme by cryptocurrency criminals. With IDOwall platform, you can view Token pre-sales from multiple cardano launchpads, having a graphical representation of crucial information about each cardano pre-sale.

The proprietary AI bots detect new presales on different IDO platforms every hour from supported launchpads automatically and displays them on a single page thereby enabling an investor focus on the metrics that matter.

$WALL Token

The platform will be powered by Wall Token which will give holders access to the Analytical tiers on IDOWALL. Some features of IDOwall like advanced pre-sale filtering options, multiple added-value metrics, dark mode, pre-sale saving are restricted to only VIP members who have a certain balance of the utility token $WALL in their wallet.

Users on the free tier will have Instant Access to IDOWAll presale discussion group on Telegram and also have to free IDO and seed sale alerts on any Cardano Native Token.

IDOWALL Vision

IDOWALL is on a mission to provide cardano enthusiasts an all-in-one suite of holistic pre-sale analysis tools for investors at all levels of experience, to help them to reduce crypto investment risk and increase the likelihood of profitable IDOs.

IDOWALL platform will be powered by its utility token $WALL that will serve as the fuel that will power the platform. $WALL is a utility token with an actual purpose, hold $WALL Tokens to get access to the advanced IDO metrics & comparison tools which is a distinguishing feature amidst a sea of shitcoins in existence now.

IDOWALL Team

With 10+ years of combined experience in innovative social impact strategies, the IDOWALL team prides itself on delivering on its core values by creating a safer investment ecosystem for all people, regardless of their race, market position or investment size. You can have a look at the team behind IDOWall Platform.

How To Buy Wall Token

IDOWALL Team intends to open up a seed sale for initial investors to get hold of some Wall Tokens before it lists on an exchange at a much higher price.

