Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

If Joe Biden is America's Robin Hood, this is his merry band

04/25/2021 | 07:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - Bolstered by popular support, U.S. President Joe Biden plans to take from the rich to give to the poor, aided by advisers keen to address economic disparities and stop companies from avoiding paying taxes.

Biden on the campaign trail in 2019 first signaled that he hoped to hike taxes on investment gains paid by the wealthy as a way to fund social programs, in that case healthcare.

The then-candidate relied on research from economists with roots in academia and at think tanks. As president, he brought these advocates of progressive taxation, or a system where tax rates increase as income goes up, into the White House.

Now, their ideas are moving financial markets. Stocks briefly fell when word emerged that Biden planned to raise capital gains taxes to fund $1 trillion in childcare, early childhood education and paid worker leave. The president is expected to release details next week. Despite alarm on Wall Street, there is strong public support for Biden's proposal. Sixty-two percent of Americans believe upper-income people pay less than their fair share in taxes, according to Gallup. That figure is 69% for corporations.

While Biden studiously distanced himself from some of the most progressive policies put forth by fellow Democrats on the campaign trail, an agenda of redressing inequity underpins his proposals on taxes and infrastructure.

If Biden is playing Robin Hood, who is in his merry band of policy architects crafting the capital gains tax initiative?

THINK TANKS

The Biden campaign's first taxation push was based in part on work done by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP), a 40-year-old think tank that tracks which companies pay no federal taxes. It argued that taxing income from invested wealth at a lower rate than taxing income from work contributes to inequality. Biden's team also drew on similar research by the group Americans for Tax Fairness.

The campaign used ITEP's research to calculate its own estimate of how much taxing capital gains as income for people making more than $1 million would raise. It was significant - about $800 billion over a decade.

At the time, Biden's Democratic presidential opponents were proposing even bolder steps https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-economy-wealth-explainer/explainer-democrats-warren-and-sanders-want-wealth-tax-economists-explain-how-it-works-idUSKBN1WW1GZ, such as outright taxes on wealth held by individuals.

Mark Mazur, whom Biden named the Treasury Department's deputy assistant secretary for tax policy in January, also has played a key role in drafting the administration's proposals.

Mazur was the director of the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, a think tank founded by tax specialists in the Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton administrations.

PROFESSORS AND ECONOMISTS

One influence on Biden's tax plans was David Kamin, now serving as deputy director of the White House National Economic Council.

Kamin and another former aide under President Barack Obama, Lily Batchelder, authored a 2019 paper as professors at the New York University School of Law that said a wealth tax merited serious consideration to address inequality.

"The U.S. economy exhibits high inequality and low economic mobility across generations relative to other high-income countries,” they wrote in “Taxing the Rich: Issues and Options https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3452274. "

The United States "will need to raise more revenues in order to reduce these disparities, finance much-needed new services and investments, and address the nation’s long-term fiscal needs."

Other progressive economists also hold key roles in the administration, including Heather Boushey, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers who co-founded the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, and Ben Harris, a top aide to Biden who helped draft the 2019 campaign positions and is now assistant secretary for economic policy at Treasury.

(Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Heather Timmons and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:04aEgypt projects 7.1% increase in debt financing needs in 2021/22 - draft budget
RE
07:00aIf Joe Biden is America's Robin Hood, this is his merry band
RE
06:46aPutin and Biden may meet in June - RIA cites Kremlin aide
RE
06:46aRussia's putin and u.s.' biden may meet in june - ria cites kremlin aide
RE
06:20aEgypt projects 7.1% increase in debt financing needs in 2021/22 - draft budget
RE
06:20aEgypt aims to increase tax revenues by 1.9% to 983 bln egp ($62.9 bln) in draft 2021/22 budget - document
RE
06:20aEgypt expects provision of 8.6 mln tonnes of wheat, of which 5.1 mln tonnes will be imported, in draft 2021/22 budget - document
RE
06:20aEgypt expects fuel subsidy bill to drop 35% to 18.4 billion egp ($1.2) in draft 2021/22 budget - document
RE
06:19aEgypt aims to sell international treasuries worth 66 bln egp ($4.2 bln) in draft 2021/22 budget from 72 bln egp in current financial year - document
RE
06:19aEgypt targets average interest rate of 13.2% on government treasuries in draft 2021/22 budget from 14% in current financial year - document
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Kansas City Southern says it will talk with rival bidder CN; CP welcomes regulatory ruling
2SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION : Samsung unit considers developing $673 mln solar plants in Texas -documents
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. racing to send aid to India as COVID-19 cases soar
4RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG : THE GIESSWEIN STORY: It all started with Grandma's knitted sweaters
5BANK OF JAPAN : BANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Monday, April 26

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ