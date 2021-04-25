If Joe Biden is America's Robin Hood, this is his merry band

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - Bolstered by popular
support, U.S. President Joe Biden plans to take from the rich to
give to the poor, aided by advisers keen to address economic
disparities and stop companies from avoiding paying taxes.
Biden on the campaign trail in 2019 first signaled that he
hoped to hike taxes on investment gains paid by the wealthy as a
way to fund social programs, in that case healthcare.
The then-candidate relied on research from economists with
roots in academia and at think tanks. As president, he brought
these advocates of progressive taxation, or a system where tax
rates increase as income goes up, into the White House.
Now, their ideas are moving financial markets. Stocks
briefly fell when word emerged that Biden planned to raise
capital gains taxes to fund $1 trillion in childcare, early
childhood education and paid worker leave. The president is
expected to release details next week.
Despite alarm on Wall Street, there is strong public support
for Biden's proposal. Sixty-two percent of Americans believe
upper-income people pay less than their fair share in taxes,
according to Gallup. That figure is 69% for corporations.
While Biden studiously distanced himself from some of the
most progressive policies put forth by fellow Democrats on the
campaign trail, an agenda of redressing inequity underpins his
proposals on taxes and infrastructure.
If Biden is playing Robin Hood, who is in his merry band of
policy architects crafting the capital gains tax initiative?
THINK TANKS
The Biden campaign's first taxation push was based in part
on work done by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy
(ITEP), a 40-year-old think tank that tracks which companies pay
no federal taxes. It argued that taxing income from invested
wealth at a lower rate than taxing income from work contributes
to inequality. Biden's team also drew on similar research by the
group Americans for Tax Fairness.
The campaign used ITEP's research to calculate its own
estimate of how much taxing capital gains as income for people
making more than $1 million would raise. It was significant -
about $800 billion over a decade.
At the time, Biden's Democratic presidential opponents were
proposing even bolder steps https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-economy-wealth-explainer/explainer-democrats-warren-and-sanders-want-wealth-tax-economists-explain-how-it-works-idUSKBN1WW1GZ,
such as outright taxes on wealth held by individuals.
Mark Mazur, whom Biden named the Treasury Department's
deputy assistant secretary for tax policy in January, also has
played a key role in drafting the administration's proposals.
Mazur was the director of the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy
Center, a think tank founded by tax specialists in the Ronald
Reagan, George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton administrations.
PROFESSORS AND ECONOMISTS
One influence on Biden's tax plans was David Kamin, now
serving as deputy director of the White House National Economic
Council.
Kamin and another former aide under President Barack Obama,
Lily Batchelder, authored a 2019 paper as professors at the New
York University School of Law that said a wealth tax merited
serious consideration to address inequality.
"The U.S. economy exhibits high inequality and low economic
mobility across generations relative to other high-income
countries,” they wrote in “Taxing the Rich: Issues and Options https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3452274.
"
The United States "will need to raise more revenues in order
to reduce these disparities, finance much-needed new services
and investments, and address the nation’s long-term fiscal
needs."
Other progressive economists also hold key roles in the
administration, including Heather Boushey, a member of the White
House Council of Economic Advisers who co-founded the Washington
Center for Equitable Growth, and Ben Harris, a top aide to Biden
who helped draft the 2019 campaign positions and is now
assistant secretary for economic policy at Treasury.
