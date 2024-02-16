The White House National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, told NPR that once the details of Navalny's death are confirmed, Washington will determine what comes next.
If Navalny's death is true, Blinken holds Russia responsible
STORY: Speaking just before a meeting with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Blinken said of Navalny that "his death in a Russian prison and the fixation and fear of one man only underscores the weakness and rot at the heart of the system that Putin has built. Russia is responsible for this."