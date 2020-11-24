Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

"If You Don't Shoot the Arrow, It Doesn't Hit the Target"--Interview with WPI-MANA Researcher

11/24/2020 | 01:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TSUKUBA, Japan, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With their ability to transport electricity without loss and at zero resistance, superconductors are a technology that could solve a host of environmental and energy problems. The Nano Frontier Superconducting Materials Group at MANA, led by Prof. Yoshihiko Takano, is focusing on the physical properties of high-temperature superconductors, as well as magnetic refrigeration materials and other functional materials. The group is also developing cables incorporating new superconducting materials. Recently, they have been searching for new substances by utilizing machine learning, and have discovered a series of new superconductors as they work toward the ultimate goal: room-temperature superconductivity.

Currently, this research requires extremely low temperatures and extremely high pressures. So the team is also developing artificial intelligence for materials search as well as high-pressure technologies.

(Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105739/202011197417/_prw_PI1fl_JrdwVoeL.jpg)

Q: What inspired you to enter the field of superconductivity?

"When I began my university studies in Japan, superconductivity was being talked about as a key technology to solve the world's energy problems. So I decided to enter the field. I initially worked on high-temperature superconducting cuprates."

"Later I moved to the Institute of Solid-State Physics (ISSP) at the University of Tokyo, where I started a small project to investigate new materials, and discovered the niobium oxide superconductor KCa2Nb3O10. I put this material into an n-butyllithium liquid and kept it there for a few days; the material integrated, and gradually became superconducting."

"Superconductivity is of course a physical property, but the reaction between liquid and a solid is soft chemistry. So, by using a combination of physics and soft chemistry, I was able to find this new material. Many people who read my paper called the material a 'tsukemono chodendo-tai,' meaning pickled superconductor."

Q: You are famous for discovering a new superconductor using red wine. What made you think of that?

"Well, we could have used soft drinks or soy sauce or something...."

Click the link below to read the whole article.

MANA E-BULLETIN / FEATURE
https://www.nims.go.jp/mana/ebulletin/feature.html

MANA E-BULLETIN
https://www.nims.go.jp/mana/ebulletin/

MANA International Symposium 2021
https://www.nims.go.jp/mana/2021/

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/if-you-dont-shoot-the-arrow-it-doesnt-hit-the-target--interview-with-wpi-mana-researcher-301179446.html

SOURCE International Center for Materials Nanoarchitectonics (WPI-MANA), National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS)


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
01:41aKLÖVERN : Klövern signs two new rental contracts in Copenhagen
PU
01:41aOXE MARINE () : Interim report 1 July to 30 September 2020
PU
01:41aTOKYU FUDOSAN : Financial Highlights FY2020 Second Quarter (First Six Months) Ended September 30, 2020
PU
01:41aBLACK FRIDAY SAMSUNG TV DEALS (2020) : Best 55 Inch and 75 Inch 4K Samsung Smart TV Deals Ranked by Retail Fuse
BU
01:39aROYAL KPN N : Accelerate to grow
PU
01:39aDAMPIER GOLD : vs VANGO COURT ORDERED MEDIATION RESULTS
PU
01:37aADYEN N : Raffles Hotel Singapore takes its legendary guest experience to the next level with Adyen
PU
01:37aULTIMA CAPITAL : York Capital Management and Ultima Capital two co-founders reach deal to cancel a put and call agreement.
PU
01:36aNOVARTIS : starts share buyback, highlights product pipeline
RE
01:36aBLACK FRIDAY 4K TV DEALS (2020) : Best 65 Inch Samsung, LG, Sony & Sharp 4K TV Deals Compared by Save Bubble
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ