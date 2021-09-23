If you issue it, they will come: Lessons from recent infrastructure bonds

With a $3.7 trillion global infrastructure investment need that continues to widen, and government debt levels substantially higher than they were after the global financial crisis, recent infrastructure bond issuances offer valuable lessons.



The COVID-19 pandemic is the most recent evidence of what quality infrastructure can do, and what happens when it is lacking. For the past 18 months, critical and digital infrastructure helped connect people and keep economies running. But the pandemic also highlighted gaps in resilience, most obviously in hospitals and health systems.



Few governments can fill the infrastructure investment gap alone. In April 2021, public debt levels across all G20 economies were 50-100% higher than they were following the global financial crisis. Many developing countries face major financial shortfalls due to weak fiscal and external balance sheets and elevated debt. For example, across Africa, current account deficits have been widening since 2017. But with the impact of the recent crisis, the average fiscal deficit is estimated to have climbed to 10.7% in 2020 from 4.9% in 2019. At these deficit levels, most governments have limited ability to stimulate their economies solely through public investment.



The growing focus on ESG



Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors are front of mind for governments and investors, as indicated by steady growth in debt issuances categorized as 'sustainable' since 2013, with a significant jump since 2018 (Figure 1). Almost all investors now consider ESG factors important in infrastructure decisions, and it is widely accepted that green and digital infrastructure investments are key to a resilient recovery.



"ESG is moving very quickly. What we're seeing from investors is that they don't want to just hear the story, they want to see the facts … They want to know you can meet the standards, report against the standards. They don't expect you to necessarily be at the stage where you can meet them all, but they certainly expect you to have a roadmap as to when you can be compliant with all of them." - Kate Hennessy, Chief Financial Officer, Liquid Intelligent Technologies



We expect the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to further accelerate the flow of public and private capital to green infrastructure, as governments push toward net zero targets and private companies become advocates of the transition.



Clearly, investor interest in the sustainable finance sector is strong. There is also strong interest in expanding infrastructure companies' access to long-term and low-cost debt from other investor classes such as insurance, pension funds, and other sources.



Yet despite the growth of infrastructure bonds, there remains an investment shortfall in emerging markets (Figure 3). These countries need greater access to international markets, and the bond market is an important source they can leverage. Investors have the appetite for deals in emerging markets, said Jitendra Mistry, Executive Director, Sub-Saharan Africa Debt Capital Markets at JP Morgan, in the recent New Deals webinar.



"What we've seen with a whole host of transactions is that overall risk appetite is definitely there in the market, including in countries which may seem [more challenging] at first glance … The fact that projects or companies are based in new geographies isn't something that locks you out from the market," he said.



