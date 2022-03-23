Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ifo slashes German growth forecast for 2022 due to Ukraine war

03/23/2022 | 02:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The skyline with the banking district is photographed in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German growth will be weaker than expected this year due to the effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine which will also push up inflation in Europe's biggest economy, the Ifo institute said on Wednesday.

"We expect growth of only between 2.2% and 3.1% this year," Ifo's chief economist Timo Wollmershaeuser said in a statement. In December, Ifo had forecast 3.7% growth.

The institute revised its inflation forecast to between 5.1% and 6.1%, up from 3.3% which it had predicted in December.

"The Russian attack is dampening the economy via significantly higher raw material prices, sanctions, increasing supply bottlenecks for raw materials and increased economic uncertainty," said Wollmershaeuser.

The reduced forecasts come after three other institutes slashed their predictions last week due to the Ukraine war. The trio - the IfW, the RWI and the IWH - gave forecasts ranging from 2.1% to 3.1%.

The German government most recently forecast 2022 growth of 3.6%, up from 2.9% last year.

At the same time, Ifo said full order books for industry and the normalisation of the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to boost the economy in the longer run.

It raised its growth forecast for 2023 to between 3.3% and 3.9% from its December prediction of 2.9% and said it now sees inflation next year at around 2.0% compared with 1.8%.

(Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Maria Sheahan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:29pAuthentication firm Okta's shares slide after hack warning
RE
03:25pSpot gold gains over 1%…
RE
03:25pDollar climbs, euro dips, as Biden brings sanctions plan to Europe
RE
03:25pUgandan court issues arrest warrant for author who fled to Germany
RE
03:24pBULLARD : High inflation means Fed must think bigger, faster
RE
03:23pFrance's Zemmour says he could seize African leaders' homes if they don't take back immigrants
RE
03:23pU.S. focused on delivery of humanitarian aid to Ethiopia's Tigray
RE
03:20pDollar climbs, euro dips, as Biden brings sanctions plan to Europe
RE
03:19pZambia's public sector debt rises to almost $32 billion in 2021 - finance ministry
RE
03:17pAs Ukraine war enters second month, Western leaders to put more pressure on Russia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive - Chinese regulators ask some U.S.-listed firms to prepare fo..
2As sanctions bite Russia, fertilizer shortage imperils world food suppl..
3Wall Street pulls back on stocks, Treasury yields dip
4Tencent posts slowest-ever sales rise; regulation impact set to ease
5Cannabis producer Cresco nears $2 bln purchase of Columbia Care - sourc..

HOT NEWS