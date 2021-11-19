Igloo Expands Its Family of Coolers With The Simpsons-Inspired Playmates

Today, Igloo released brand-new Playmate coolers inspired by “The Simpsons,” the longest-running scripted series in TV history. Designed with artwork that playfully captures the series’ iconic characters, famous Duff Beer and Kwik-E-Mart store, the special-edition “The Simpsons” Playmate Collection is available now at igloocoolers.com/thesimpsons.

“Our team is honored to have collaborated on Playmate coolers inspired by ‘The Simpsons’, one of the best TV comedies of all time,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “Designing these special-edition Playmates to capture the best parts of ‘The Simpsons’ has been a blast. Now, fans can crack open their very own Duff Beer, ‘The Simpsons’ Classic Family or Kwik-E-Mart cooler for ice-cold refreshments anywhere they go.”

Igloo’s “The Simpsons”-inspired Playmate coolers feature custom artwork on the iconic tent top that showcases the world of “The Simpsons" regularly depicted in the series’ episodes: “The Simpsons” Duff Beer Playmate Elite cooler ($49.99, 16-quart capacity that fits up to 30 12-ounce cans) matches the fictional Duff Beer label; “The Simpsons” Classic Family Little Playmate cooler ($39.99, 7-quart capacity that fits up to nine 12-ounce cans) features the show’s most famous characters — Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie Simpson; and “The Simpsons” Kwik-E-Mart Little Playmate cooler ($39.99, 7-quart capacity that fits up to nine 12-ounce cans) depicts the storefront of “The Simpsons” frequently visited convenience store.

The new “The Simpsons” Playmate Collection is available exclusively on igloocoolers.com/thesimpsons, while supplies last.

ABOUT THE SIMPSONS

From Creator Matt Groening and Developed by James L. Brooks and Sam Simon the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. Currently airing its record-annihilating 33nd season, THE SIMPSONS has won 35 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards, 9 Environmental Media Awards, 7 People’s Choice Awards and 13 Writers Guild of America Awards. THE SIMPSONS was the first animated series to win a Peabody Award, and in 2019 received the Institutional Peabody Award. It was nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for the theatrical short "The Longest Daycare." This was followed by the theatrical short “Playdate with Destiny”(2020) and the Disney+ exclusive “The Force Awakens From Its Nap”(2021). The Simpsons Movie was a hit feature film, their mega-attraction The Simpsons Ride at Universal Studios has received historic expansion updates with the addition of 'Springfield’—winning a Thea Award in both 2009 and 2017. The show was honored with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000. The Simpsons ongoing Tapped Out mobile game which launched in 2012 was a recipient of a Webby Award in 2018. It has been named the “Best Show of the 20th Century” by Time Magazine, called the "Greatest American Sitcom" by Entertainment Weekly in 2013, and declared "The Best TV Show Ever" in 2016 by vulture.com. On 10/2/21 a 10 minute Simpsons / Balenciaga animated collaboration was the sensation of Paris fashion week.

THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation. Created by Matt Groening, Developed by James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Sam Simon. The Simpsons Executive Producers are James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean and Matt Selman. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series. “Like” the series on Facebook at facebook.com/TheSimpsons, follow Homer Simpson @HomerJSimpson and @TheSimpsons on Twitter http://twitter.com/TheSimpsons. Join the conversation using #thesimpsons and follow The Simpsons on Instagram @TheSimpsons.

