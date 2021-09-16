Igloo : Pours High-Quality Style and Function Into a Brand-New Stainless Steel Drinkware Collection

From Inventing the First Water Cooler in 1947 to Today’s Release of Its Advanced Drinkware Line, Igloo Continues to Master the Art of Hydration

Today, Igloo launched its brand-new collection of affordable, high-quality stainless steel drinkware, building upon its 74-year history of creating hydration products enjoyed by millions of people everywhere. Designed with advanced temperature retention and features, Igloo’s Drinkware Collection is available now in a variety of colors, capacities and styles — including bottles, tumblers, a mug, a sports jug and Coolmate™ can coolers — exclusively on igloocoolers.com/drinkware.

“Igloo has been an expert in hydration since inventing the first metal water cooler in 1947,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “Igloo water coolers have dominated work and recreation spaces all over the USA for decades, so it was only natural to take our skills in hydration and building coolers with advanced ice retention to create an equally advanced drinkware line…aka little coolers! The result is an extensive, affordable stainless steel collection, from tumblers to insulated can coolers, that will make every sip better for consumers everywhere, while simultaneously replacing single-use plastic cups and bottles.”

Taking its decades-long expertise in crafting water coolers and ice chests, Igloo carefully designed its new Drinkware Collection — perfect for replacing single-use plastic and polystyrene foam — to maximize temperature retention and usability. Each of the eight new styles feature double-walled, vacuum-insulated stainless steel that provides extended liquid temperature retention; five of the drinkware styles meant for both hot and cold beverages also feature a copper lining for even more superior hot liquid retention. Additionally, these drinkware styles are sweatproof, convenient to clean (top-rack dishwasher safe) and easy to drink from with practical features, like secure lids, ergonomic mouth openings and more.

Available in a variety of powder-coated colors and stainless steel versions, the Igloo Drinkware Collection includes:

26 Oz and 36 Oz Stainless Steel Bottle ($19.99–$24.99)

20 Oz and 27 Oz Stainless Steel Tumbler ($19.99–$24.99)

13.5 Oz Stainless Steel Mug ($15.99)

12 Oz Stainless Steel Coolmate ($15.99)

12 Oz Stainless Steel Slim Coolmate ($15.99)

Half Gallon Stainless Steel Sports Jug ($39.99)

To get more details about Igloo’s new Drinkware Collection, please visit igloocoolers.com/aboutdrinkware. The entire collection can also be purchased now on igloocoolers.com/drinkware.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

