Igloo President and CEO Dave Allen Honored With the Keep America Beautiful Vision for America 2021 Award

Igloo Products Corp., the leading American manufacturer of ice chests, softside coolers and drinkware, is proud to announce that company president and CEO Dave Allen was honored on December 9 with the prestigious Keep America Beautiful Vision for America 2021 award. This award recognizes and celebrates Allen for leading Igloo’s strong environmental posture, creating entire lines of eco-friendly coolers made from post-consumer recycled plastics and an eco-friendly disposable cooler.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to be recognized by Keep America Beautiful for Igloo’s continuous innovation in sustainability,” said Dave Allen, president and CEO of Igloo Products Corp. “I’m enormously proud to lead a passionate team that’s working hard for the same sustainability goals. At Igloo, we win as a team, and we know with all certainty that every forward-thinking action we take right now will have a significant impact on our future in local communities all throughout America.”

Since 1986, Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, has held an annual award gala and dinner “Vision for America” aimed to recognize and celebrate companies and individuals who have led remarkable change toward renewable transformation. The Keep America Beautiful Vision for America 2021 award gala was streamed live online on YouTube on December 9.

“Vision for America highlights the tri-sector partnership that is so critical to our success as a national nonprofit,” said Helen Lowman, president and CEO of Keep America Beautiful. “I’m thrilled that this year in addition to recognizing an exceptional affiliate organization and individuals who are leading conversations in communities across the country, we have the opportunity to honor Mr. David Allen, president and CEO of Igloo Products Corp. for his leadership in helping to create more sustainable lives.”

Igloo is well on its way to reaching its goal of being the most environmentally friendly cooler company on Earth by expanding its product offering made with recycled and sustainable materials, distributing lower impact products into more channels and investing in research and development to drive innovation and lead its industry in environmental stewardship.

Since 2019, Igloo has released RECOOL® (the world’s first 100% biodegradable cooler), ECOCOOL® (the world’s first hardside coolers made with recycled plastic) and many softside coolers made with post-consumer recycled plastic, along with implementing eco-friendly systems and technologies at its Texas manufacturing plant, including the transition to THERMECOOL® foam used in more than 90% of its hardside coolers.

Igloo’s ongoing eco-friendly initiatives can be found at igloocoolers.com/eco.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

About Keep America Beautiful

Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful strives to End Littering, Improve Recycling and Beautify America’s Communities. We believe everyone has a right to live in a clean, green, and beautiful community, and shares a responsibility to contribute to that vision. The organization is driven by the work and passion of nearly 700 Keep America Beautiful affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the collaborative support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities, elected officials, and individuals. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Donate and take action at kab.org.

