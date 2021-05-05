Log in
Ignite Medical Resorts Implements Smart Design Program for Infection Prevention & Safe Socialization

05/05/2021 | 10:48am EDT
Program Designed by Avenue Development and Financed by LTC Properties

Healthcare and senior living real estate developer Avenue Development and post-acute provider Ignite Medical Resorts today announced the successful implementation of the Smart Design program at two Ignite Medical Resorts properties in the Kansas City market. Responding to COVID-19, the Smart Design installation is a concerted effort to create safer physical environments for residents, staff.

Ignite Medical Resorts is among the leaders of post-acute providers to upgrade their properties in response to the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended protocol. GPS Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI) filtration were installed throughout both buildings to provide cleaner, safer indoor air by reducing airborne particulates, odors and pathogens. Custom-designed decorative dividers were placed in dining areas, therapy room and spa fostering safer socialization atmospheres. The Smart Design initiatives are being financed by Ignite’s REIT partner LTC Properties.

“We are thrilled to partner with Avenue Development and LTC Properties to integrate Smart Design into our KC Northland and Blue Springs resorts,” Tim Fields and Barry Carr, Co-Founders of Ignite Medical Resorts said. “Environmental safety and wellbeing are amongst our top priorities, and we have every intention of implementing proper protocols to create safer surroundings for our residents, guests and employees.”

Brian Lane, VP Strategic Development, Avenue Development noted, “Ignite Medical Resorts is an innovative and forward-thinking company and we are proud to partner with them as we both look to create safer physical environments through these challenging times and well into the future.”

Avenue Development curated Smart Design by combining four key elements: safety and infection control; operational expense and staffing efficiency; energy and environmental efficacy; and positive market perception. Further, Avenue procures proven products that not only combat COVID-19 but many products are effective against influenza, C-diff and other viruses, often with bulk pricing incentives.

“My hope is that these safety enhancements will provide a cleaner and safer environment that will allow residents to begin to safely re-engage in their communities,” Lane said, “thereby increasing socialization and interaction with the utmost confidence that their buildings are safe from COVID as well as other threats such as flu and other contagious infections.”

The Smart Design program is available to operators and communities who are invested in efforts that help improve safety procedures and increase ongoing operational and energy usage efficiencies.

To learn more about Smart Design and the benefits of the program, visit SmartDesignSL.com or email smartdesign@avenuedev.com.


© Business Wire 2021
