Ignite Sales Taps Fintech Expert Kenneth Patrick to Spearhead Sales as Company Accelerates Growth

Fiserv Alum to Support Rapid Adoption of Ignite’s Customer Engagement Platform

Ignite Sales, Inc., the leader in retail banking customer engagement and retention technology, today announced the appointment of G. Kenneth Patrick to Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Ken will steer all of Ignite’s business development activities, including sales and partnerships for Ignite’s award-winning customer engagement platform.

“Ken has a strong strategic understanding of the financial and technology needs of banks and credit unions with a unique ability to clearly articulate value propositions, gain executive consensus and consummate complex business arrangements,” said George Noga, Chief Executive Officer at Ignite Sales. “As a result, Ken has architected some of the most successful Fintech partnerships in the industry providing extraordinarily successful creative solutions leveraging the strengths of all parties. Additionally, Ken’s background in consulting and sales provides him with a powerful base of experience in building high performance sales and delivery teams, always focused on differentiated excellence.”

“I am pleased to join Ignite Sales at such an exciting time and to leverage my expertise to accelerate the adoption of Ignite’s innovative customer engagement platform,” said Patrick. “Ignite’s technology creates a differentiated customer experience and is a foundational solution for increasing brand loyalty and success. Using Ignite Sales’ intelligence-driven conversation guides banks and credit unions can uncover customers’ exact needs at the time of engagement and recommend highly accurate and personalized financial solutions to boost financial wellness.”

Ken is a dynamic leader in the Fintech industry with deep, trusted relationships with many of the top banks in the US through his dedication to client success. Ken most recently founded and led Fiserv’s Deposit Liquidity Solutions Group. As the General Manager, Ken was responsible for all aspects of the business and piloted the group to rapid growth and recognition. Ken was also an Executive Vice President at CheckFree and Carreker Corporation within the Revenue Enhancement Group, where he led global sales, oversaw multiple product lines, directed management consulting teams, and developed senior executive client relationships. Ken started his career with Navigant Consulting and Bank One.

Ken is a frequent speaker at industry events (CBA, BAI, ICBA, and Fiserv Forum) and has served his local community (McCoy Center for the Arts, Board of Directors.) Ken is an alumnus of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

About Ignite Sales

Ignite Sales empowers banks and credit unions to increase online apply rates, account openings, and customer satisfaction. Its customer engagement platform builds customized, dynamic, customer-facing conversation guides for financial institutions that discover customer financial needs and generate highly accurate account recommendations that address each customer’s precise needs and circumstances. For over 20 years, banks and credit unions have been boosting the financial wellness of their customers and members with Ignite, resulting in 40% improved customer satisfaction, 100% accurate recommendations, and up to 150% growth in sales. All conversations are captured and leveraged by award-winning analytics that delivers decision-making data to bank management to improve product offerings, processes, and marketing efforts. Visit us at www.ignitesales.com on LinkedIn and Twitter @IgniteSales.

