Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ignite Sales Taps Fintech Expert Kenneth Patrick to Spearhead Sales as Company Accelerates Growth

08/10/2021 | 08:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fiserv Alum to Support Rapid Adoption of Ignite’s Customer Engagement Platform

Ignite Sales, Inc., the leader in retail banking customer engagement and retention technology, today announced the appointment of G. Kenneth Patrick to Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Ken will steer all of Ignite’s business development activities, including sales and partnerships for Ignite’s award-winning customer engagement platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005104/en/

Kenneth Patrick named Chief Growth Officer at Ignite Sales (Photo: Business Wire)

Kenneth Patrick named Chief Growth Officer at Ignite Sales (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ken has a strong strategic understanding of the financial and technology needs of banks and credit unions with a unique ability to clearly articulate value propositions, gain executive consensus and consummate complex business arrangements,” said George Noga, Chief Executive Officer at Ignite Sales. “As a result, Ken has architected some of the most successful Fintech partnerships in the industry providing extraordinarily successful creative solutions leveraging the strengths of all parties. Additionally, Ken’s background in consulting and sales provides him with a powerful base of experience in building high performance sales and delivery teams, always focused on differentiated excellence.”

“I am pleased to join Ignite Sales at such an exciting time and to leverage my expertise to accelerate the adoption of Ignite’s innovative customer engagement platform,” said Patrick. “Ignite’s technology creates a differentiated customer experience and is a foundational solution for increasing brand loyalty and success. Using Ignite Sales’ intelligence-driven conversation guides banks and credit unions can uncover customers’ exact needs at the time of engagement and recommend highly accurate and personalized financial solutions to boost financial wellness.”

Ken is a dynamic leader in the Fintech industry with deep, trusted relationships with many of the top banks in the US through his dedication to client success. Ken most recently founded and led Fiserv’s Deposit Liquidity Solutions Group. As the General Manager, Ken was responsible for all aspects of the business and piloted the group to rapid growth and recognition. Ken was also an Executive Vice President at CheckFree and Carreker Corporation within the Revenue Enhancement Group, where he led global sales, oversaw multiple product lines, directed management consulting teams, and developed senior executive client relationships. Ken started his career with Navigant Consulting and Bank One.

Ken is a frequent speaker at industry events (CBA, BAI, ICBA, and Fiserv Forum) and has served his local community (McCoy Center for the Arts, Board of Directors.) Ken is an alumnus of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

About Ignite Sales

Ignite Sales empowers banks and credit unions to increase online apply rates, account openings, and customer satisfaction. Its customer engagement platform builds customized, dynamic, customer-facing conversation guides for financial institutions that discover customer financial needs and generate highly accurate account recommendations that address each customer’s precise needs and circumstances. For over 20 years, banks and credit unions have been boosting the financial wellness of their customers and members with Ignite, resulting in 40% improved customer satisfaction, 100% accurate recommendations, and up to 150% growth in sales. All conversations are captured and leveraged by award-winning analytics that delivers decision-making data to bank management to improve product offerings, processes, and marketing efforts. Visit us at www.ignitesales.com on LinkedIn and Twitter @IgniteSales.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:03aCONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:03aSILVERSUN TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:03aWETOUCH TECHNOLOGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:03aExplosive E-Commerce Growth Driving Tech Investments in Supply Chain Execution Systems and High ROI According to New Blue Yonder and Reuters Events Supply Chain Report
BU
09:03aCOMING TO AMERICA : Parisian PropTech WeMaintain Raises 30m and Eyes the US
BU
09:03aEXPERIAN : included in Now Tech Loan Origination Solutions Report by Independent Research Firm
BU
09:03aCRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE : Launches New Bacon-Themed Menu Items and Limited-Time Craft Beverages to Celebrate the Fall Season
PR
09:03aREVATION SYSTEMS : Introduces Next Generation Digital Patient Engagement Platform
BU
09:03aMeal Prep Pioneer Dream Dinners Unveils New National Franchise Program
GL
09:03aARCADE : Joins CDK Global Partner Program
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outfl..
2Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
3Billionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland
4SoftBank pauses China investing as crackdown roils portfolio
5Bayer loses third appeals case over glyphosate weedkiller

HOT NEWS