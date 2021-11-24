Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Igor Zubov headed the Russian delegation to 89th session of Interpol General Assembly in Istanbul

11/24/2021 | 04:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov headed the Russian interdepartmental delegation to the 89th session of the Interpol General Assembly, which opened in Istanbul.

The work of the Assembly, which is the highest governing body of Interpol, is attended by delegations of the member countries of this organization from around the world. The forum participants plan to discuss new methods of work of law enforcement agencies, as well as the budget of Interpol and key programs of its activities.

During the event, the Russian delegation plan to hold a number of bilateral and multilateral consultations with the heads of delegations of the leading countries of the world on topical issues of cooperation in the fight against international crime.

The 89th session will last until November 25. There will be adopted resolutions aimed at further improving the activities of the organization. In addition, within the framework of the General Assembly, elections to the governing bodies of Interpol will be held.

Photo: https://www.interpol.int

Disclaimer

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 09:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:14aMore investors turning sour on emerging markets - HSBC survey
RE
04:14aWafer maker IQE warns of 40% profit hit from supply crunch
RE
04:13aFinancial calendar
AQ
04:11aItaly's Enel cranks up spending to become carbon-free by 2040
RE
04:11aNewborn Town Social Networking Apps Brings New Opportunities for Women Globally
PR
04:10aRWE : officially launches Limondale Solar Farm Community Benefit Fund
PU
04:10aContinuing professional training in 2021 for accredited statutory auditors
PU
04:10aYOUGOV : Who are the favourite footballers in key Euro markets?
PU
04:10aLIONTOWN RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LTR
PU
04:10a2021-11-24 10 : 00 CET Financial information, Other company news
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. marshals other nations, challenges OPEC+ with release of oil reser..
2Fertilizer shortage may lead to spring scramble on North America's farm..
3Quantafuel ASA | Company presentations
4BlackRock joins e-car charging venture Ionity in $788 million funding r..
5Shell halves Singapore refining capacity, to change chemical feedstock

HOT NEWS