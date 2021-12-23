Igraine Plc - Lifting of Share Suspension

23 December 2021
IGRAINE PLC
AQSE: KING
(“Igraine” or the “Company”)
Lifting of Share Suspension
The Company is pleased to announce that the suspension of the Company’s ordinary shares will be lifted and trading will recommence at 8.00 a.m. today.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Enquiries
Company:
Martin Walton (Executive Director)
Steve Winfield (Executive Director)
info@igraineplc.com
AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl
Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930
Media inquiries:
Ramsay Smith, Media House International
ramsay@mediahouse.co.uk: +44 (0) 7788414856