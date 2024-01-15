1graine PLC - London-based healthcare and life-science investor - Says Fixit Medical Ltd has "made significant progress" towards commercialisation of its Cingo drainage catheter fixation device since announcement of 1graine's investment in February last year. Fixit says Cingo has undergone further development and refinement to "to ensure cost-effective mass production". It expects to complete first run of injection-moulded prototypes to commence comprehensive lab testing during the first quarter of 2024. Also says it initiated a patent family in December which if granted will provide patent protection until 2044.

Director Simon Grant-Rennick says: "We appreciate your ongoing support and commitment to our shared vision of advancing healthcare through innovative solutions. As we embark on the exciting journey towards commercialisation, we look forward to achieving new milestones and delivering value to our shareholders."

Current stock price: 0.30 pence

12-month change: down 74%

