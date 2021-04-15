Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ikänik Farms Receives Initial Production Quota for Psychoactive Cannabis Flower and Derivatives from Colombian Government

04/15/2021 | 02:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CORONA, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ikänik Farms, Inc. (CSE: IKNK.U) (the "Company" or "Ikänik Farms") is pleased to announce its wholly owned, Colombian subsidiary Pideka SAS ("Pideka"), has received its production quota from the Colombian government for the production of psychoactive cannabis for the fiscal year, 2021.

"We would like to thank the Colombian government for their partnership in completing this process. We are excited to begin our psychoactive production, which will be led by our award-winning California cultivation team, who brings over eight decades of combined experience, to provide California quality to the international markets." said Brian Baca, CEO of Ikänik Farms.

Ikänik Farms is multinational operator and authorized producer of pharmaceutical grade, psychoactive cannabis and has been permitted to cultivate a total of 135,000 plants to support dried cannabis flower and derivatives for commercial sale. The quota includes an initial 100,000 plants, across five varieties to support flower production: Pina Nariño, La Magdalena, Arequipe Kush, Tolima Limon and Bacata Extra CBD with the annual production capacity of 3,500 kilograms. The THC content exceeds 20% THC in some varieties and is eligible for use in formula magistral nationally and internationally amongst participating LATAM countries and is eligible for exportation to the European Union to support the medical cannabis demand. 

The additional 35,000 plants of the same varieties are approved to support 1,195 kilograms of flower production for the manufacturing of derivatives. The derivatives will be available for national and international sales.

To date, the Company has exported THC from Colombia to Mexico for commercial sale.

"We're proud to announce quota granted by the Colombian government for the production of psychoactive flowers and derivatives, as a result of our quality control measures taken within our indoor our seed to sale process." said Borja Sanz de Madrid, President of Ikänik Farms International, Inc.

About Ikänik Farms
Ikänik Farms is a California based, Multi-National Operator (MNO) who is building a dynamic portfolio of brands, inspired by its passion for health and wellness, action sports, and supported by its vertically integrated retail, distribution and cultivation in CA and its medical grade cultivation and laboratory in Colombia. The company's leadership brings decades of expertise in R&D, cultivation, retail, branding, and corporate finance. Ikänik Farms' operation in Colombia, through its pharma division Pideka, holds both GMP-PHARMA and (GACP) Good Agricultural and Collection Practice certifications for its Casa Flores operating facility.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws (together, "forward-looking information). All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future is forward-looking information. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "believe", "should", and similar expressions, are forward-looking information.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: changes in laws, a change in management, the inability to obtain additional financing, increased competition, hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry and, regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in the forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Ikänik Farms Inc.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ikanik-farms-receives-initial-production-quota-for-psychoactive-cannabis-flower-and-derivatives-from-colombian-government-301270119.html

SOURCE Ikanik Farms Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:35p15/04/2021  : Mise à disposition du Rapport Financier annuel 2020 (only available in French)
PU
02:33pNERDLOG ROUNDUP : An Improved Logs UI, and New Heroku Integration
PU
02:32pSINGLEPOINT  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
02:31pPORTNOY LAW : Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of FibroGen, Inc. Investors
GL
02:31pPFIZER  : Invites Shareholders to Attend Virtual-Only 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 22
BU
02:30pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Intrusion (INTZ) Investors with Losses to Contact Its Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Insider Trading and Securities Law Violations
GL
02:30pPotloc Named a Best Workplace in Canada
NE
02:29pLogan says nonetheless there is still meaningful work ahead for libor transition
RE
02:28pLogan says significant progress has been made with libor transition
RE
02:28pLogan says goal of relaxing requirements would be to remove barriers to entry for small money market funds to facility
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ