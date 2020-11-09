Log in
Ikänik Farms Signs Surfing Icon Rob Machado to its Action Sports CBD Family

11/09/2020 | 09:31am EST

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ikänik Farms, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ikänik Farms") is pleased to announce that Ikänik Life ("Ikänik"), a wholly owned CBD focused subsidiary, has added to its action sports family with the signing of surfing icon, Rob Machado.

Rob is not just one of the world's greatest surfers, he's also one of the sport's most recognizable characters - a living icon who continues to expand the definition and essence of the sport with style, grace, and a zen-like flow on both land and in the water.

As a professional competitor, Machado was consistently seeded at the top of the rankings on the ASP World Tour. With 12 career WCT victories, Machado was ranked among the top ten surfers for eleven straight years and was inducted into the Surfer's Hall of Fame in 2000 and re-inducted in 2006 and was SIMA Waterman of the Year in 2011. 

"I have always had a holistic approach when it comes to my health and I am stoked to work with Ikänik on their CBD initiative," says Machado. "To be able to offer people an additional option for bettering their lives is very important to me."

Rob stays very active in his native Southern California through the Rob Machado Foundation (RMF) which he launched in 2004 and is operating today. RMF provides clean drinking water stations and water bottles to thousands of kids across California and Hawaii, while also supporting local gardening programs and has hosted dozens of beach cleanups.

"We are excited to welcome Rob to the Ikänik family. He is an amazing ambassador, surfer, but most importantly, a great human being who wants to make a positive impact with a global reach." said Brian Baca, CEO of Ikänik Farms.

About Ikänik Farms

Ikanik Farms is creating a dynamic portfolio of cannabis brands aimed to support global pharmaceutical demand, rooted in health and wellness, action sports and unified with passion. The company's leadership brings decades of expertise in R&D, cultivation, retail, branding, and corporate finance with the ambition to build the world's most iconic, vertically integrated "seed-to-sale", "MNO" Multi-National Operator. Ikänik Farms' currently has operations located in California and Colombia, through its pharma division Pideka which holds both GMP_PHARMA and (GACP) Good Agricultural and Collection Practice certifications for the Casa Flores, operating facility.  

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws (together, "forward-looking information). All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future is forward-looking information. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "believe", "should", and similar expressions, are forward-looking information.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in the forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Ikänik Farms, Inc.

Corporate Site: www.iknkbrands.com 
Brand Site: www.ikanik.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ikanik-farms-signs-surfing-icon-rob-machado-to-its-action-sports-cbd-family-301168711.html

SOURCE Ikanik Farms Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
