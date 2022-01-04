Worldwide Adventure Made Easy

New for winter 21/22, Ikon Pass introduces Ikon Pass Travel, a travel planning service that offers pass holders the ability to seamlessly explore options and book all aspects of adventure across Ikon Pass destinations. Ikon Pass Travel is a new benefit offered exclusively to Ikon Pass holders.

With Ikon Pass Travel, pass holders log into their Ikon Pass account, and are then able to browse and compare airfare, hotels, and activities across Ikon Pass destinations to create a customized travel package. Create a vacation package yourself and book online or be matched with an Ikon Pass Travel specialist. The Ikon Pass Travel specialists have personal knowledge of all 47 Ikon Pass destinations across the Americas, Europe, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand and can customize the ideal adventure for any skier or rider based on the pass holder’s criteria.

“We are excited to offer Ikon Pass Travel exclusively to pass holders and help them easily customize the best adventure possible to their favorite mountain or a new destination they have not explored yet,” said Bob Stinchcomb, Senior Vice President of Sales, Alterra Mountain Company. “Ikon Pass Travel can create those aspirational plans and turn, ‘I want to go,’ into, ‘I am going.’”

Ikon Pass Travel may be accessed at ikonpass.com/travel now. Pass holders log into their 21/22 Ikon Pass account, select a destination and travel dates, then choose from a number of available lodging properties, plus airfare and other activities, all in one convenient location.

Other Ikon Pass membership benefits include Friends & Family lift discounts, new Ikon Pass First Tracks, and free Adventure Assurance, providing more flexibility to Ikon Pass holders.

The Ikon Pass unlocks adventure with access to 47 iconic winter destinations across the Americas, Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand and is a collaboration of industry leaders Alterra Mountain Company, Aspen Skiing Company, Boyne Resorts, POWDR, and numerous independent ski destinations. Each demonstrates integrity, character and independence that is reflected in their mountains and guests.

Ikon Pass Stats

Destinations: 47

Continents: 5

Countries: 9

States: 15

Canadian Provinces: 4

Total Acres: 393,681*

Trails: 6,229

Lifts: 1,278

*Does not include CMH stats

For more information on the Ikon Pass, visit www.ikonpass.com. To maximize the Ikon Pass this winter, download the Ikon Pass app found in most app stores, now also available in Canada.

About Ikon Pass

The Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations and the people who live and play among them across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, the Ikon Pass unlocks adventure at iconic and unique destinations including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, and Killington in Vermont; Windham Mountain in New York; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Boyne Highlands and Boyne Mountain in Michigan; Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Schweitzer in Idaho; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; SkiBig3 in Alberta, Canada; Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, and Cypress Mountain in British Columbia, Canada; Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico; Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area, and Snowbird in Utah; Dolomiti Superski in Italy, Kitzbühel in Austria, Zermatt in Switzerland; Thredbo and Mt Buller in Australia; Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt in New Zealand; Niseko United in Japan, and Valle Nevado in Chile. Special offers are available at CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures, the world’s largest heli-skiing and heli-accessed hiking operation. For more information, please visit www.ikonpass.com.

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of 15 iconic year-round destinations, including the world’s largest heli-ski operation, offering the Ikon Pass, the premier season pass across the globe. The company owns and operates a range of recreation, hospitality, real estate development, food and beverage, retail and service businesses. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with destinations across the continent, Alterra Mountain Company is rooted in the spirit of the mountains and united by a passion for outdoor adventure. Alterra Mountain Company’s family of diverse playgrounds spans six U.S. states and three Canadian provinces: Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio is Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada. Alterra Mountain Company honors each destination’s unique character and authenticity and celebrates the legendary adventures and enduring memories they bring to everyone. For more information, please visit www.alterramtnco.com.

