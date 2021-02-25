Log in
News  >  Companies

Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Shaghan Rehabilitation Pension

02/25/2021 | 07:47am EST
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Shaghan Rehabilitation Pension in Khazar district, Baku after a major overhaul.

The head of state viewed conditions created at the pension.

The pension was inaugurated in 2003 on the instructions of national leader Heydar Aliyev. The 250-bed pension can accommodate up to 5,000 patients a year.

Disclaimer

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 12:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
