Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Shaghan Rehabilitation Pension

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Shaghan Rehabilitation Pension in Khazar district, Baku after a major overhaul.

The head of state viewed conditions created at the pension.

The pension was inaugurated in 2003 on the instructions of national leader Heydar Aliyev. The 250-bed pension can accommodate up to 5,000 patients a year.